Cannes Film Festival 2022: the best looks from the closing ceremony

Down the curtain. The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 17, closed as expected in style this Saturday. With the coronation of Triangle of Sadnessan internationally co-produced satirical film from 2022, written and directed by Ruben Östlund (who won his second award) and starring Harris Dickinson, and a star-studded red carpet closed 11 days of cinema but also of style.

As is usually the case in each edition, the closing gala was a full-fledged stylistic spectacle. Andie MacDowell wore detailed makeup glittery To match her dress, Diane Kruger opted for the unstoppable silver and Rossy de Palma paid homage to the flamenco aesthetic with a fringed dress. The jewels also took on a special role. Aja Naomi King, Camille Razat, Maïmouna Doucouré, the members of the Jury, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca, the member of the “Un Certain Regard” jury, Joanna Kulig, Caroline Scheufele and William Abadie wore jewelry from Chopard, sponsor festival official. Did you know? The Maison’s artistic director and co-president designed a unique Palme d’Or for this edition. She dressed two of her tiny leaves with diamonds from suppliers certified by the Responsible Jewelry Council. One of them with 75 diamonds, symbol of the jubilee of the Festival; the second with 25 diamonds, to immortalize the quarter century of association with Chopard. The Fairmined-certified 18-carat gold Palme has not been set on the traditional rock crystal cushion, but on a rose quartz base, a stone that symbolizes Chopard’s love affair with cinema.

Discover the 10 looks that have marked the closing red carpet of this new cinema anniversary, in which we were captivated by stars like Bella Hadid, with her spectacular white proposal from Gucci, Kaia Gerber, with her minimalist red dress or Sharon Stone, with a Dolce & Gabbana worthy of a movie and with surprise. Almost two weeks of surprises that, without a doubt, we hope to savor again next year.