Cannes Film Festival 2022: the best looks of the stars on the red carpet

Day after day, the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is filled with leading actors, actresses and directors, as well as models and influencers who display their glamor and show off the new fashion trends in front of dozens of cameramen of the five continents.

Anne Hathaway, Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Woody Harrelson, Forest Witaker, Elle Fanning, Carla Bruni and Casey Affleck are some of the stars who during this week enjoyed the different screenings of what is considered the largest film show of the world.

This year, the festival left sanitary restrictions behind and opted, as it has done historically, for celebrations and glamour, but without forgetting the tragedy in Ukraine, a country that will have several opportunities to raise its voice.

In total, there are 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or. The jury, on this occasion, is chaired by French actor Vincent Landon and the award ceremony will take place on May 28.

The model and singer Carla Bruni attended the screening of the movie Triangle of Sadness this Saturday
The model and singer Carla Bruni attended the screening of the movie Triangle of Sadness this Saturdayafp – AFP
Bruni wore a dress in lavender tone tight to the body
Bruni wore a dress in lavender tone tight to the bodyap – Invision
Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong pose in front of dozens of paparazzi before the screening of Armageddon Time
Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong pose in front of dozens of paparazzi before the screening of Armageddon TimeCHRISTOPHE SIMON – AFP
Always smiling, the actress finished off her look with stunning glasses
Always smiling, the actress finished off her look with stunning glasses CHRISTOPHE SIMON – AFP
Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba arriving at the presentation of Three Thousand Years of Longing
Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba arriving at the presentation of Three Thousand Years of LongingPATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA – AFP
The actors with director George Miller
The actors with director George MillerJoel C Ryan – Invision
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix at the presentation of Three Thousand Years of Longing
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix at the presentation of Three Thousand Years of LongingJoel C Ryan – Invision
Viola Davis in a yellow dress with half sleeves and a lot of volume
Viola Davis in a yellow dress with half sleeves and a lot of volume
Indian actress and model Deepika Padukone
Indian actress and model Deepika Padukone
American model Jasmine Tookes
American model Jasmine Tookes
The model, actress and singer Kat Graham
The model, actress and singer Kat Graham
Elle Fanning, in a pale pink Armani Privé dress
Elle Fanning, in a pale pink Armani Privé dress
Lots of flowers for Aishwarya Rai
Lots of flowers for Aishwarya Rai
Spanish model Gala Gonzalez
Spanish model Gala Gonzalez
Singer Tallia Storm
Singer Tallia Storm
Australian actress Katherine Langford
Australian actress Katherine Langford
American model Grace Elizabeth
American model Grace Elizabeth
Chinese influencer Jessica Wang
Chinese influencer Jessica Wang
The model and influencer Leonie Hanne
The model and influencer Leonie Hanne
French model Didi Stone
French model Didi Stone
The also French model Cindy Bruna
The also French model Cindy Bruna
South African model and actress Charlbi Dean Krieken at the premiere of Triangle of Sadness
South African model and actress Charlbi Dean Krieken at the premiere of Triangle of Sadnessap – Invision
Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn wave to the cameras before the screening of Triangle of Sadness
Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn wave to the cameras before the screening of Triangle of Sadnessap – Invision
The actor Woody Harrelson, one of the protagonists of Triangle of Sadness, the film written and directed by Ruben Östlund
The actor Woody Harrelson, one of the protagonists of Triangle of Sadness, the film written and directed by Ruben Östlundap – Invision
LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Riley Keough, actor and director of War Pony during the presentation of the film
LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Riley Keough, actor and director of War Pony during the presentation of the filmap – ap
French actress Celine Sallette before the screening of Triangle of Sadness
French actress Celine Sallette before the screening of Triangle of Sadnessafp – AFP
The Israeli presenter Hofit Golan and the Spanish businessman Álvaro Núñez
The Israeli presenter Hofit Golan and the Spanish businessman Álvaro Núñezafp – AFP
The German model Toni Garrn, in a very sensual outfit
The German model Toni Garrn, in a very sensual outfitafp – AFP
Former model and member of the British aristocracy Lady Victoria Hervey
Former model and member of the British aristocracy Lady Victoria Herveyafp – AFP
German influencer Leonie Hanne
German influencer Leonie Hanneafp – AFP
Polish model Anja Rubik
Polish model Anja Rubikafp – AFP

