Cannes Film Festival 2022: the best looks of the stars on the red carpet
Day after day, the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is filled with leading actors, actresses and directors, as well as models and influencers who display their glamor and show off the new fashion trends in front of dozens of cameramen of the five continents.
Anne Hathaway, Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Woody Harrelson, Forest Witaker, Elle Fanning, Carla Bruni and Casey Affleck are some of the stars who during this week enjoyed the different screenings of what is considered the largest film show of the world.
This year, the festival left sanitary restrictions behind and opted, as it has done historically, for celebrations and glamour, but without forgetting the tragedy in Ukraine, a country that will have several opportunities to raise its voice.
In total, there are 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or. The jury, on this occasion, is chaired by French actor Vincent Landon and the award ceremony will take place on May 28.