Cannes Film Festival 2022: the rebellious | Jean-Luc Godard, David Cronenberg and the Dardenne brothers

From Cannes

“The appearance of Zelensky at the Cannes festival is evident if you look at it from the angle of what is called ‘staging’: a bad actor, a professional comedian, under the gaze of other professionals of their own professions. I think I should have said something to this effect a long time ago. It took the staging of another world war and the threat of another catastrophe for us to know that Cannes is a propaganda tool like any other. They propagate the western aesthetic… It’s no big deal to realize, but that’s what it is. The truth of the images advances slowly.

The words of Jean-Luc Godard (91 years) on the intervention of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, at the opening ceremony of Cannes, a week ago (a bit in the manner of Fritz Lang’s Doctor Mabuse) resonated with force in the Palais des Festivals. “A counterfield on fire”, titled the morning liberationabout Godard’s statements, who from his home on the outskirts of Geneva, Switzerland, came to break the uniformity of discourse that currently reigns in Europe, where no one seems to question NATO’s responsibility in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Another great director who called for breaking – with his cinema and his words – the status quo in Cannes was the Canadian David Cronenberg (79 years old), which brought to the festival’s official competition one of his best films of recent years, in turn very directly connected to the first stage of his work: Crimes of the Future. “In Canada, and I said this recently, we believe that everyone in the United States is completely insane; I think so at least, and I can’t believe what the elected officials are saying,” said the director of Crash at the cannoise press conference. “These are strange times. We talk about Putin and the Ukraine invasion, but then south of the Canadian border we get vibes that are eerily similar.”

For Cronenberg, “My film is not overtly political. But for me, all art is political or innately political, whether the creator of the work is aware of it or not”. Written 20 years ago, during which he never found the capital to produce it, Crimes of the Future –which bears the same title as an early Cronenberg film from 1970, but of which it is not a remake– can be considered an example of cinematographic economy, despite the stellar leading trio made up of Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

The film was shot in just one month in abandoned locations in Greece that refer to a dystopian future not very different from the present, a bit in the manner of eXistenZ (1999). If there virtual reality seemed to prevail over physical reality -Cronenberg always knew how to anticipate his time-here in Crimes of the Future the human body is learning to assimilate non-perishable substances such as plasticwhile generating new organs and hormones.

At the forefront of these experiences is the couple made up of two performance artists, Saul Tenser (Mortensen) and his partner Caprice (Seydoux), who practice an extreme version of body-art, a kind of cosmetic surgery that seeks to bring out inner beauty, but not the one that has to do with the soul, but rather the one that hides in the bowels of Tenser’s own body. Something like Cronenberg’s universe in its pure state.

The acid that a child secretes to digest a plastic container is reminiscent of the one that Jeff Goldblum’s mouth regurgitated in The fly. The bed and the surgical table -of organic aspects and movements- used by Tenser seem to escape from naked lunch. Y surgery as a “new form of sex” -a practice investigated by the anti-vice squad that Kristen Stewart is a member of- refers to the lacerating erotic impulses of Crash. In fact, there is much in Crimes of the Future reminiscent of JGBallard, essentially the caustic tone with which Cronenberg dissects the present from what he imagines to be a sinister near horizon.

A cinema more different from that of Cronenberg than that of the Belgian brothers could not be imagined Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne. But in 1999, the Canadian director presided over the jury that awarded the Palme d’Or to Rosette, a film that Cronenberg continued to champion over the years and that became a defining influence on independent filmmaking around the world. And now the Dardennes –who in 2005 won the Palm d’Or again with The boy– they are also in the official competition at Cannes 2022 with a rebellious, committed film that bears their stamp from start to finish: Tori and Lokita.

The title alludes to the names of an African boy and adolescent, immigrants still “illegal” in Belgium, who have arrived alone and who, without being brothers, only have each other to face not only the interrogations of the official bureaucracy but also all the tests they must face to survive day by day. We are once again in the familiar world of the Dardennes, that of poverty and precariousness in Liège. And yet, the filmmakers manage to reinvent themselves, this time focusing on the powerful bond that unites these two young migrants. Two totally “Dardenian” characters, always in action, who never stop thinking while defending themselves from a hostile world.

If the reality that the Dardennes describe is harsh, even sordid, there is no room for miserabilism in them. His cinema is dry, frontal and never loses the moral point of view of his characters, always worthy in their fight and in their dreams. “When I get my papers, I’m going to study and work and we’re both going to live in an apartment,” Lokita tells her little brother. But even the humblest dreams are hard to achieve when Tori and Lokita have to submit to constant pressure from everyone around them: the public administration, the police, the organization that smuggled them in, the drug dealer that exploits them, the calls asking for money from home… Noble and intense, Tori and Lokita It will hardly go unnoticed by the jury chaired by Frenchman Vincent Lindon, an actor who has always privileged social cinema in his career.