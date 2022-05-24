Cannes Film Festival Highlight: Kristen Stewart Attends ‘Future Crimes’ Premiere -2022

CANNES, France – Shorts made on TikTok have yet to be seen on the big screen at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, but last week the video app was still accused of a mistake: trying to influence the decisions of the jury.

In March, TikTok will announce it will be an official partner for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Thierry Frémaux, artistic director of the festival, said the collaboration was “part of the desire to diversify the audience” of the festival. Billboards reading “ceci n’est pas un film, c’est un TikTok video” hang over awnings across the street from one of the major movie theaters here.

TikTok has also announced a contest for short films shot on its app. While the competition is not an official festival event, the competition featured a jury chaired by the Cambodian-born filmmaker. Rethy BanhSurvivor of the Khmer Rouge regime who was a regular at Cannes with films like “The Lost Tableau” and “Exile.”

but that He resigned as president of the jury on Wednesday. Two days before the awards ceremony, he said, to return to his role on Friday morning, hours before the awards ceremony. Ban said by email that he resigned because TikTok “seemed to want to influence our decision on award winners” and that he returned to his position when the company agreed to honor the jury’s verdict.

“His world, not the art world,” Banh said in an interview Friday afternoon, sitting on a sofa on the rooftop of the beachfront restaurant where he and four jurors had just handed out the awards.

While he declined to name names, Ban said some TikTok employees wanted to pick different winners from the jury list. He said it was “several people from TikTok.” “One or two were very aggressive, very stubborn and very closed.”

TikTok released a statement that appeared to attribute any problems to the usual controversies in selecting the winners. “As with any creative competition in which the selection of the winner is open to subjective interpretation, there may be differences in the artistic opinion of the independent jury,” the statement said.

Even after getting an assurance that the jury’s choices would be upheld, Ban said his first instinct was not to return to the jury. But he said he eventually came back for the filmmakers. He added that some traveled to Cannes from as far away as Japan or New Zealand. “You can’t break his dream, you know?”

Friday’s party was hosted by Terry LTAM, a social media personality, who asked the jury about their experience watching the shorts. Sudanese director Basma Khalifa said the evaluation process changed her view of the platform. “I haven’t given TikTok enough credit, I don’t think, for everything you can do with it,” she said.

Filmmakers from 44 countries submitted films to the competition, all between 30 seconds and three minutes in length. The first prize was shared between two directors: Maputa Motoki, from Japan, who Movie Matej Remanek, a 21-year-old Slovenian director, showed a man meticulously building a wooden trough, with a black and white short comic foot Two people flirt with a kite. Remanek said that working on social media platforms sparked his interest in making movies.

“I started posting videos on Vine, then I went to Instagram and then TikTok came along, so I started posting on TikTok,” he said in an interview shortly after receiving his award, a gold figurine shaped like the TikTok logo. “Now during this transition, because I’m posting videos on social media, I’ve discovered my love for film.”

It was his first time in Cannes, either to attend the festival or to visit the city. “I hope one day I can come here with my feature film,” she said. “I only do comedy because the world needs more laughs.”