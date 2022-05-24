Cannes Film Festival: Lady Diana, Julia Roberts’ bare feet… the most breathtaking looks in Cannes!

It was May 16, 1987 and the Croisette was in full swing. The appearance of Princess Diana, accompanied by Prince Charles, on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival still remains as a barely real moment. That year, when Maurice Pialat received the Palme d’Or for Under Satan’s Sun, Lady Di walks the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals in a mythical blue look. The fascinating 25-year-old princess bet on this creation by Catherine Walker, which would have been inspired by the outfit worn by Grace Kelly in the mythical The Hand at the Collar.

A few years later, it was Madonna, in 1991, who captivated Cannes. Her (i)conical bra marked the spirits forever. For her first climb up the stairs, the star arrives with her dark hair tied up and hidden behind a large kimono… A sobriety that ends when she undresses and reveals a conical bra, designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier. A corset which then becomes a feminist garment symbol of the liberation of the female body and remains unforgettable until today.

In 1997, Milla Jovovich made her first appearance at Cannes to present The fifth Element by Luc Besson. In a transparent and sparkling dress with bustier and loincloth skirt very Mata Hari, which does not hide much, the top caused a sensation on the steps of the Palace. On the arm of the director, the actress then captivates all eyes and can thank this breathtaking outfit.

Madonna’s bra, Julia Roberts’ feet

Then, see you in 2016 where Julia Roberts will in turn make an impression. For his first climb up the steps of the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Money Monstershe appears in a sumptuous red dress, which is reminiscent of one of her iconic outfits in Pretty Woman, but above all… barefoot! A breathtaking choice but above all a feminist act. Indeed, the American star decided to appear barefoot after an unfortunate controversy in 2015, since a group of women had been ousted from the screening of the film carolbecause they weren’t wearing high heels. queen julia.

2016 is a year full of emotions for festival-goers. Because another red dress captured the attention this May 19, 2016, it is that of Bella Hadid. The top climbed the steps in a long red silk dress, ultra-split and low-cut. A few years later, Gigi Hadid’s sister admitted to regretting this moment. She entrusted to vogue having been very nervous about the slit in her dress, and regretted”looks very sexual” that the outfit gave her. In 2021, Bella Hadid caused a sensation again in Cannes by sporting a necklace in the shape of human lungs signed Schiaparelli. A spectacular look that has, we hope, helped her forget this bad memory .