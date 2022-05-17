Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy speech via satellite – Chicago Tribune

Cannes, France — After a canceled 2020 edition and a reduced meeting last year, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye toward Russia’s war in Ukraine and a live address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via satelite.

Stars in full regalia including Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Bérénice Bejo and “No Time to Die” actress Lashana Lynch walked the famed red carpet Tuesday for the opening of the 75th Film Festival. Cannes cinema and the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’s zombie comedy “Final Cut”.

More star-studded premieres — “Top Gun: Maverick!”, “Elvis!” — await the next 12 days, when 21 films will be screened in competition for the event’s prestigious main prize, the Palme d’Or. But Tuesday’s opening and carefully choreographed parade on the carpet leading up the steps of the Grand Théâtre Lumière restored one of the greatest cinematic spectacles again after two years of pandemic challenges.

Jurors Ladj Ly, from left, Deepika Padukone, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Jury President Vincent Lindon, and Jury Member Noomi Rapace pose upon their arrival at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘ Final Cut’ at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

But the war in Ukraine was in the spotlight at Cannes on Tuesday. During the festival’s opening ceremony, Zelenskyy spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality, referring to films such as Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and “The Great Dictator.” dictator”) of Charlie Chaplin as similar to the current circumstances in Ukraine.

“We need a new Chaplin who will show that the cinema of our time is not silent,” implored Zelenskyy, who received a standing ovation. “Today, cinema is not silent. Remember these words.”

This year, the festival opened with the premiere of “Final Cut,” which changed its original title to “Z” after Ukrainian protesters pointed out that the lyrics symbolize for some support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Frederique Bel poses upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The war in Ukraine is expected to have a constant presence at Cannes. The festival has banned Russians with ties to the government and will screen several films by prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary “The Natural History of Destruction.” Also, footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was assassinated in Mariupol in April will be presented by his fiancee, Hanna Bilobrova.

Emilia Schule poses upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (Photo Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

After regular COVID-19 tests and masks were required in theaters last year and red carpet kissing was banned, Cannes has largely scrapped pandemic protocols. Masks are recommended in closed places, but few use them.

“Dear friends, let’s get out of this darkness together,” said the host of the opening ceremony, Virginie Efira.

Cannes presented an honorary Palme d’Or to Forest Whitaker, who received a thunderous ovation. Whitaker, who won the best actor award at Cannes 34 years ago for his portrayal of Charlie Parker in Clint Eastwood’s “Bird,” said as he walked up the steps of the Palais des Festivals on Tuesday, he could still hear chants of “Clint! ! Clint!” ringing in his ears. Eastwood is one of the few to have received a Palm of Honor.

On Tuesday, the jury that will choose the Palme d’Or winner was also presented. French actor Vincent Lindon chairs the group, which includes Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

Eva Longoria poses upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (Cannes Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Vianney LeCaer/Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP)

Questions about gender equality have long been raised at Cannes, where no more than five female filmmakers have competed for the Palme d’Or and only two have won it. On Monday, Thierry Frémaux, the festival’s artistic director, defended him, arguing that he selects films solely on the basis of their quality.

Hall, who last year made her directorial debut with the film “Passing,” was asked for her thoughts on this aspect of the Cannes story.

“I think it’s a construction site. I mean the entire film industry, not just the Cannes Film Festival,” Hall replied. “How to deal with these things also needs to be addressed at the grassroots level. Not only are festivals or situations open to the public. It’s about all the details that happen in the industry in general.”

Farhadi, the Oscar-winning Iranian director, has also spoken out for the first time about a plagiarism lawsuit related to his previous film, “A Hero,” which won the grand prize at Cannes last year. Farhadi’s former film student, Azadeh Masihzadeh, accused him of stealing the idea for the film from a 2018 documentary she made at a workshop given by the director.

Jury member Deepika Padukone poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Speaking extensively on the subject, Farhadi said that “A Hero” was not based on the documentary.

“It’s based on a real event, so this documentary and this film are based on an event that happened two years before the workshop,” Farhadi said. “When an event occurs and is covered by the press it becomes public information and you can do whatever you want about the event. You can write a story or make a movie about it. You can search the information about it. ‘A Hero’ is just one interpretation of this event.”

In traditionalist Cannes, the largest and most dazzling temple of the seventh art, cinema, controversy and glamor mingle in a 12-day extravaganza of red-carpet premieres and riotous film deals on the Croisette. Theatrical releases are a requirement for any film competing for the Palme, which has prevented streaming services from playing a dominant role at Cannes.

Jury President Vincent Lindon, center, poses with jurors Jeff Nichols, from left, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Joachim Trier, Jasmine Trinca, and Ladj Ly at the jury photo call at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (Daniel Cole/AP)

But this year, a new festival partner, TikTok, has turned heads. The festival hosts TikTok creators from all over the world and hosts a separate contest for the best (very short) videos created during the festival. Fremaux called it a “young partnership” and admitted that TikTok was not the future of cinema.

“Cinema is still the ultimate art,” said Fremaux.