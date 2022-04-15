Cannes Film Festival presents programming, without revealing its jury yet

A total of 18 films aspire to the palm d’or of the contest, which is held from May 17 to 28, informed its general delegate, Thierry Fremaux. No Ibero-American film is in contention for the highest award, after a discreet participation last year, with less than a dozen creations in all categories.

Read More: “Elvis”, the biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, will premiere at Cannes

More than 2,000 candidate films were submitted to the official selection for a contest that is gradually returning to normal, after two years of the pandemic.

the french filmmaker claire denis presents in competition “Stars at Noon”, a film set in Central America, Frémaux explained. And from Costa Rica competes, in the section “A Certain Look”tape “Sunday and the fog”from the director Ariel Escalante Meza.

Spanish cinema, which won a Golden Bear in the recent Berlinale (“Alcarràs” by Clara Simón) is absent from the most important film festival in the world. Something unusual, the selection of films was presented before the jury, whose composition is left in abeyance. The world of cinema is still recovering from the global pandemic, Frémaux acknowledged.

“Cinema must get back on its feet,” asked the person in charge of the contest, who assured that nearly 35,000 people have been accredited for this festival, almost twice as many as last year.

Celebrate the past and the future

The festival will officially blow out its 75 candles with a special act on May 24. “It will not necessarily be about celebrating its past (…) but also about celebrating the present and the future,” said the person in charge.

Five directors who have already been crowned are competing again for the Palme d’Or. Cronenberg, a director specializing in horror and science fiction films, presents “Crimes of the Future”with Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart.

As predicted, Cannes takes a position on the war in Ukraine, in particular with the invitation to Serebrennikov, an iconoclastic director, known for his theatrical creations, currently outside the country. The Russian director, in competition for the third time at Cannes after “Petrov’s Fever” Y “Leto”come back with “Zhena Tchaikovsky”a historical film about the wife of composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Serebrennikov was sentenced in June 2020 for diversion of funds to three years in prison, an accusation that he has always rejected. After receiving a reduced sentence, he “legally” left the country, he told AFP earlier this month.

Serebrennikov was also invited to open the Avignon Theater Festival (south-eastern France) in July. And two Ukrainian filmmakers will also be present, out of competition: the master Sergei Loznitsafor “The Natural History of Destruction”in special session, and an unknown, Maksim Nakoneshnyiwith “Bachennya Metelyka”in the selection “A Certain Look” .

The Dardenne brothers, James Gray and more

Cannes also gives space to auteur cinema. Brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc DardenneCannes veterans, present “Tori and Lokita”Gray (author of “Ad Astra”) returns with “Armageddon Time”with a story centered on the father of former President Donald Trump starring Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway.

the south korean Park Chan-wook compete with “Haeojil Gyeolsim Park” and the egyptian Tarik Saleh with “Boy from Heaven”.

Lovers of spectacular cinema will be able to delight in “Top Gun: Maverick”starring American star Tom CruiseY “Elvis” the latest film by the Australian director Baz Luhrman (“Moulin Rouge”).