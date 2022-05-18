Cannes Film Festival sees TV series as ‘products for the big screen’ | Cinema | Entertainment

After a forced postponement due to the pandemicthe Cannes Film Festival He returned to his usual appointment in May with a very large selection, seeking to maintain his title as best film competition in the worldwith titles by well-known filmmakers and, at the same time, fueling the hopes of surprising the new generation of filmmakers.

In these twelve days, together with masters like the Canadian David Cronenbergthe french brothers Dardennethe korean Park-Chan-Wookthe Japanese Hirokazu Koreeda and the american James Graythe protagonists of their stories will walk the red carpet: Anne Hathaway, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, michelle williams, Viggo Mortensen Y Javier Bardemamong others.

Cannes Film Festival: a count of the films nominated for this 2022

In order to delight international critics and moviegoers of various tastes, Thierry Fremaux, artistic delegate of Cannes, has even opted to transform TV series into “products for the big screen”. Such is the case of Irma Vepfrom French Olivier AssayasY Sternum Nottefrom Italian Marco Bellocchio, Palm of Honor in this contest the previous year. Screened in its entirety (five chapters, with a half-hour break), this latest title relives the tragedy that Aldo Moor, president of the Italian Christian Democracy party, kidnapped and assassinated by the Red Brigades; he drew the first applause on the Croisette.

Making use of his usual impeccable aesthetic, Bellocchio meticulously reconstructs the 55 days of suffering of the political leader, which ended with his death in May 1978. With an empathetic gaze, even in the face of errors and weaknesses of those who surrounded the luminous and admired Moro, the series manages to move the audience thanks to its interpreters in a state of grace (Fabrizio Gifuni embodies Moor; Marguerita Buyto his wife, Eleonora; Faust Russo, in the role of Minister of the Interior Francesco Cossiga; Tony Servillo is Pope Paolo VI) and to the mixture of strong and human images that truthfully recall that painful and bitter episode that marked a change in Italian politics.

African-American actor Forest Whitaker will receive the Palme d’Or of Honor at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The brightest star will undoubtedly be Tom Cruisewhich returns to the Croisette with the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, in the role of pilot that launched him to the height of his career, this time bent on training recruits to fulfill an apparently suicidal war mission. This afternoon he will have the long-awaited rendezvous with the press, which for days has battled to the point of madness to obtain the proper ticket online. The platform is still bad.