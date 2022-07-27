Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival: Shakira and Maneskin dazzling during the climb of the steps (photos)

It’s the turn of the musicians and singers to climb the steps of Cannes. On the occasion of the screening of the new film by Baz Luhrmann, Shakira but also Maneskin were present.


Thursday evening, Shakira and Maneskin were climbing the stairs. The artists went to the screening of “Elvis”, the latest film by Baz Luhrmann, which traces the life of singer Elvis Presley. The Italian group and the Colombian singer participated in the film’s soundtrack.



Shakira showed up in a sumptuous strapless black dress with a split down most of the leg. Sober but terribly elegant, the singer did not need many accessories to be resplendent in her long black gloves.

It is all in glitter that the winning group of Eurovision in 2021 presented itself. Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio, the members of Maneskin were in suits in satin and sequins in powdery tones. Very much in agreement with each other, the artists succeeded in their first climb of the steps.

