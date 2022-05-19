Cannes opens the competition with support for Ukraine and the “Top Gun” show | News

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov proclaimed a “no to war!” in the presentation this Wednesday of “Tchaikovsky’s Woman”, in contention for the Palme d’Or, on a day in which Tom Cruise and his new “Top Gun” guaranteed the show in Cannes.

Planes from the French Acrobatic Patrol painted the sky in the colors of the French flag as the Hollywood star and the “Top Gun: Maverick” crew stood atop the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.

Hours earlier, the Russian director Serebrennikov, critical of his government, had launched a “no to war!” at the end of the screening of his film that openly addresses the homosexuality of the Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

“I am totally convinced that culture and people of culture can bring this war to an end” in Ukraine, the 52-year-old director in a black cap and sunglasses said to applause from a packed auditorium.

The war “will come to an end, and then it will be time for peace,” added the filmmaker, whose mother is Ukrainian.

The presence of Serebrennikov, known for his positions in favor of the LGTB + community, was one of the most anticipated, after the last two times he competed in the contest, last year with “Petrov’s fever” and in 2018 with “Leto”, he could not travel to Cannes because he was convicted of diversion of funds, in a case denounced as a political maneuver by his defenders.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive, at the end of February, the organizers of the event have already positioned themselves and announced that they would not receive official delegations.

The intervention by videoconference of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, on Tuesday at the opening gala to ask for the support of the world of cinema confirmed the political tone of this edition of the event.

“We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to show that cinema is not silent,” Zelensky told a star-studded auditorium.

“For the big screen”

The festival has also decided to program several Ukrainian directors, such as the veteran Sergei Loznitsa and the new director Maksim Nakonechnyi.

And the film “Mariupolis 2”, by the Lithuanian Mantas Kvedaravicius, who died in April in this Ukrainian city, whose images could have been edited by his girlfriend.

With “Tchaikovsky’s Woman” the competition for this year’s 21 feature films kicked off.

The other film in contention for the highest award presented this Wednesday is “The Eight Mountains”, by the Belgians Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, about the friendship of two boys in the Italian Alps.

But, without a doubt, the most glamorous moment of the day featured Tom Cruise, three decades after his last visit to La Croisette.

The great Hollywood star, who had arrived by helicopter according to the Cannes town hall, first gave a talk to the public in which he defended cinema on the big screen.

“I make films for the big screen. My films will not come out directly on the platforms. Going to the cinema is sharing an experience, whatever our culture or language,” the 59-year-old interpreter explained to a packed room.

Cruise later posed on the red carpet with the “Top Gun: Maverick” cast, including Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm. Just before the screening of the sequel to the famous 1980s aviator film, the actor received an honorary Palme d’Or.

A multitude of stars did not want to miss one of the most anticipated premieres of the contest. Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning or Viola Davis were some of the Hollywood actresses who were on the red carpet. Even the Brazilian model Adriana Lima, very pregnant, was present.