Cannes prepares for the world cinema event

The Cannes Film Festival finalizes preparations for its 75th edition, which promises great stars on its red carpet, such as Tom Cruise, Kristen Stewart either Tom Hanks, but also a dose of actuality with the war in Ukraine.

“We are going to do a great festival together, we are going to think a lot about the cinema, but without stopping thinking about Ukraine,” he said. Thierry Fremaux, the general delegate of the festival, during a press conference.

The contest wants to turn the page of the pandemicwhich forced him to cancel the 2020 edition and postpone the 2021 edition to the summer, and expects more than 35,000 people to participate, without a mandatory mask, in the most important film festival in the world.

The festival teams have this last day to finish the preparations in the luxurious town of the French Cote d’Azurbefore rolling out the famous red carpet on Tuesday and giving the clapperboard.

Countless stars of the seventh art will pass through it, such as Tom Cruisewho returns to his role as an aviator in the new version of topgun, Y Tom Hanks, in the skin of the manager of the king of rock’n’roll in Elvis.

Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart star crimes of the future, a story about organ mutations, the latest from Canadian David Cronenberg, in contention for the Palme d’Or.

In total, 21 films will compete for the highest award, which will be awarded by the jury chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon on May 28.

