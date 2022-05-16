Cannes prepares its first big red carpet after the pandemic

The Cannes Film Festival finalize this Monday the preparations for his 75th editionwhich promises big stars on its red carpet, like Tom Cruise, Kristen Stewart or Tom Hanks, but also a dose of news with the war in Ukraine.

Kristen Stewart will be in Cannes dressed in Chanel. (Photo: AFP).

The great Cannes red carpet arrives

The contest wants to turn the page on the pandemic, which forced it to cancel the 2020 edition and postpone the 2021 edition to the summer, and hopes that more than 35,000 people participate, without a mandatory mask, in the most important film festival in the world.

The festival teams have this last day to finish the preparations in the luxurious town of the French Côte d’Azur, before deploying tomorrow, Tuesday the famous red carpet.

Countless stars of the seventh art will pass through it, such as Tom Cruise, who returns to his role as an aviator in the new version of “Top Gun”, and returns to the red carpets with everything. Tom Hanks, for his part, put himself in the shoes of the manager of the king of rock and roll in “Elvis”.

Tom Cruise arrived at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” by helicopter. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP)

Celebrities on the red carpet and female directors

Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux (Louis Vuitton ambassador) and Kristen Stewart (Chanel’s muse) star in “Crimes of the future”, a story about organ mutations, the latest from Canadian David Cronenberg. In total, 21 films will compete for the highest award, which will be awarded by the jury chaired by the French actor Vincent Lindon on May 28.

Lea Seydoux is an ambassador for Vuitton. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

The competition includes five directors –a record in the history of the contest– and one of them could take over from Julia Ducournau, who last year became the second woman to win the Palme d’Or with “Titane”. Frenchwoman Claire Denis presents ” Stars at noon”, a torrid story set in Nicaragua in the 1980s, and the American Kelly Reichardt narrates the day-to-day life of an artist in “Showing up”. The Spanish Elena López Riera, for her part, will present “El agua”, the portrait of a group of adolescents in a small town in suspense before a possible flood and the legend of a woman who mysteriously disappears.

Cannes, the most anticipated red carpet

The traditional film festival brings together the most fashionable celebrities of the moment, who pose day and night with their best looks. Chanel, Dior, Vuitton, Lanvin and Armani are some of the most requested brands to parade down one of the most photographed red carpets of the year. Don’t miss all the moments of Cannes in the networks of @estilotn

