Cannes rolls out the red carpet for the 75th film festival

CANNES, France (AP) — After a canceled 2020 edition and a reduced meeting last year, the Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet Tuesday for what organizers hope will be a fully resurrected show on the Riviera. French.

The festival, in its 75th edition, kicks off Tuesday night with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will compete for the event’s prestigious top prize, the Palme d’Or, while a handful of preeminent Hollywood titles, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing ”, will also premiere at Cannes.

“This year, everyone wanted to come to Cannes,” Thierry Frémaux, the festival’s artistic director, said before the opening. “Everyone wanted to meet again.”

The festival officially kicks off Tuesday night with an opening ceremony that precedes the premiere of “Final Cut,” which was changed from its original title “Z” after Ukrainian protesters pointed out that the letter Z symbolizes for some support for the Russian war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is expected to have a constant presence at Cannes. The festival has banned Russians with ties to the government and will screen several films by prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary “The Natural History of Destruction.” Also, footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was assassinated in Mariupol in April will be presented by his fiancee, Hanna Bilobrova.

On Tuesday, Cannes will also present the jury that will choose the winner of the Palme d’Or. Together with the president of the jury, French actor Vincent Lindon, they are Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.