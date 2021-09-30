Cannes, Sean Penn: “Matt Damon told me: you’re crazy if you don’t act with your daughter”

In this festival of fathers and sons, where the boys of Val Kilmer become producers of the documentary about the father, Val, and lend them their voice after the cancer that took away his speech, where next week Marco Bellocchio will be awarded the Palme d’Or in front of his children Elena and Piergiorgio present in the family documentary Marx can wait, today is the day of Sean Penn and his boys: Dylan Frances And Hopper Jack, born from the marriage with Robin Wright.

Last night the Montée de Marche saw them hugging together for Sean Penn’s return to Cannes as a director after the flop of the film with Charlize Theron five years ago Your last look (the film was cut off and on the Croisette the love story was already over). With Flag Day (June 14, the day in which the stars and stripes of the American flag are celebrated as well as the protagonist’s birthday) tells the relationship between a scoundrel father, with delusions of grandeur and alcoholism problems, with great business ideas that turn into years of jail for robbery and fake money printing. The film starts from the autobiographical novel by journalist Jennifer Vogel Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life in which he tells his story. Who in the press conference says: “When a story is so personal you have to be sure that your subject is in good hands, I was worried, but as a writer I was also very curious to see how another art such as cinema would tell it. Sean has an affinity with the underdogs, with the underdogs and when he chose Dylan as the protagonist I knew of the great relationship they had and I was sure he would love my characters. “

Sean Penn started from her, from his daughter Dylan, to build what is his sixth film as director: “Jennifer’s writing was fantastic and I felt emotionally very connected to this character but it all started with the image. of my daughter’s face – said Sean Penn – The key to the story of this film is disappointment and the search for truth; Dylan is a non-artificial actress, spontaneous in front of the camera. Initially I should not have played the father, I had already made a commitment to direct and did not want a second job. After many discussions with the producers I sent the script to Matt Damon who called me not to tell me he could do it, not to tell me he couldn’t do it, but that I was a stupid idiot if I hadn’t taken the opportunity to act with my daughter. “

Dylan and Sean Penn (afp)

For his part Dylan (born in 1991, small roles here and there before this starring role) says: “I entered this project very professionally thinking ‘this is my job and this is my boss’, but in the end of the day is also my father. We are both alpha characters, this can sometimes lead to clashes, we had ups and downs but I think it worked in the end. I grew up with parents who have always supported and inspired me and I am happy with the choice of growing up away from Hollywood. “

Penn is very far from the classic Hollywood star, an activist committed to rights and support for populations in difficulty, in the past he violently attacked the Trump administration and even today he returned to the theme: “We have been – not only as a country, but as a world – disappointed and openly neglected, misinformed by Trump, it was an obscene administration. When my team and I came home late at night from various testing and vaccination centers, particularly under Trump, we were faced with maddening news – it looked like someone with a machine gun was shooting the most vulnerable communities from a turret in the White House. With the new Biden presidency things seem to be improving, like the rising sun, we are in a transition phase. There has been no effort to integrity by the federal government until the Trump administration is gone. “