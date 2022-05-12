Cannes takes flight with Tom Cruise and “Top Gun”, without forgetting Ukraine

The 75th Cannes Film Festival takes flight this Tuesday with Tom Cruise and his new installment of the legendary “Top Gun”, to then dive into the bowels of the human being with David Cronenberg, without forgetting the Ukrainian conflict.

A festival of stars and glamour, Cannes nevertheless lives up to its reputation for committing itself to international news and auteur cinema.

For its triumphant return, with thousands of participants and without masks, the French festival opens its doors not only to Ukrainian creators, but also to Russian opponents.

And on the Ibero-American side, the selection of films and juries finally pays justice to cinema in Spanish, especially new authors, after last-minute additions.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski and presented out of competition, is the return to the big screen of one of the greatest cinematic successes of the 1980s.

Cruise, who produces the film, returns to play rebel pilot Pete Mitchell, joined by Val Kilmer.

In competition for the Palme d’Or there are 21 films.

Spanish Albert Serra, an old acquaintance from Cannes (“Liberté”), will once again deliver a portion of his particular vision of auteur cinema with “Pacifiction”, performed by French actor Benoît Magimel, and set on a Pacific island.

Serra will compete with Canadian Cronenberg, another Cannes veteran, who presents “Crimes of the Future,” a turbulent tale of exhibitionism through human organs.

The Belgian Dardenne brothers, with two films crowned with the highest award, maintain their reputation for committed cinema with “Tori et Lokita”.

And the French director Claire Denis, one of the five women in contention for the Palme d’Or, presents “Stars at noon”, a story set in Central America.

The Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, known for his positions in favor of the LGTB + community and who was able to leave his country after problems with the law, is competing with a film about the life of the composer Piotr Tchaikovsky and his wife.

Also competing are the American James Gray (“Armaggedon day”), or the Iranian Ali Abassi (“Border”).

In addition to Serra, several feature films from Spain and Latin America participate in other sections, such as “Domingo y la fog” by Costa Rican Ariel Escalante, included in Una Cierta Mirada, or Chilean Patricio Guzmán, chronicler of the troubled history of his nation, who presents the documentary “My Imaginary Country” in a special session.

It will also be possible to see the film “As bestas”, set in Galicia, by the Spanish film noir author Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“The Kingdom”).

The rest are almost all new filmmakers, like the Spanish Elena López Riera, who presents “El agua”.

Colombian Fabián Hernández opens with “Un varón”, his compatriot Andrés Ramírez Pulido with “La jauría” and Chilean Manuela Martelli with “1976”.

All of them will opt for the Golden Camera, which rewards the best first film of the edition, and whose jury will be chaired this year by the Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.

Other notable films by new directors are “Dalva”, by the young Belgian director Emmanuelle Zicot, or the Ukrainian Maksim Nakonechnyi, who presents “Bachennya Metelyka”, set in the Donbas war, which broke out in 2014 in the pro-Russian territories of eastern Ukraine.

Another Ukrainian, Sergei Loznitsa, already with a long career behind him, participates for his part with “The natural history of destruction”.

In addition to Tom Cruise, Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett and Léa Seydoux are expected on the red carpet this year.

Australian Baz Luhrman (“Moulin Rouge”) stirs up excitement with “Elvis,” about the king of rock’n’roll, out of competition.

American actor Forest Whitaker (“Bird”), 60, will receive the Palme d’Or of honor.

Chaired by the French actor Vincent Lindon, the jury of this edition will give its verdict on May 28.

