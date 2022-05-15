Cannes: the world festival of cinema and stars

(By Pedro Fernández M) Actors and celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Forrest Whitaker, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hanks, Viggo Mortensen, Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard, Javier Bardem and John C. Reilly, among many, will take part of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will take place in that town on the French Riviera from May 17 to 28.

The festival will resume its full normality this year after the ravages caused by the pandemic, which forced the 2020 edition to be canceled and the date to be changed and the 2021 edition to be reduced.

There will be 12 days in which the glamor of the red carpets that will succeed one another with striking beauties, haute couture dresses, tuxedos, bows and ties will compete for attention with the best recently produced films on the planet, which will have their exclusive premiere in the most outstanding event of the world film industry.

In addition to the actors with high exposure and little contact who will arrive at Cannes from different parts of the globe, there are directors who come to present their new films, such as Ethan Cohen, who is bringing his first film made alone, away from the company of his brother Joel, a documentary about Jerry Lee Lewis called “Trouble in Mind”.

On Tuesday 17 and at the opening, as soon as the sun sets over the Mediterranean next to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrés, where the meeting takes place, “Final Cut” will be seen, a black comedy about zombies and low-budget films by the French director Oscar winner for “The Artist”, MIchel Hazanavicius, who will feature in his cast, and on the opening red carpet, the Franco-Argentine actress Berenice Bejo, one of the film’s protagonists.

Also showing at Cannes will be “The Natural History of Destruction,” by Ukrainian film master Sergei Loznitsa; “Elvis”, biopic about the singer who started rock and set a global culture in motion, by the Australian Baz Luhrmann (“Mouline Rouge”, “The Great Gatsby”), with performances by Tom Hanks as the controversial ” Colonel” Tom Parker, his manager from 1955 until his death and Austin Butler as the Tupelo-born, Memphis-deceased musician.

Italian Marco Bellocchio, 82, will bring his new five-hour film “Esterno Notte” to Cannes, focusing on the kidnapping and assassination of Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades in 1978; Australian George Miller, inventor of the Mad Max saga, arrives with “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Frenchman Olivier Assayas will present the first chapters of “Irma Vep”, a television series based on his 1996 film.

Tom Cruise will be the attraction on the second day of the festival, when he internationally presents “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the film that propelled him to world fame, made 36 years ago, on a red carpet that will kick off the launch of the film globally, with a world premiere a week later.

From Argentina, only the posthumous film by Fernando “Pino” Solanas will be seen at Cannes, “Three in the drift of the creative act”, which will take part in the Cannes Classics section, which is part of the festival’s Official Selection.

The film by Pino, who died in November 2020 in Paris, is a meeting between Solanas himself, the actor and playwright Eduardo “Tato” Pavlovsky and the plastic artist Luis Felipe “Yuyo” Noé, three active protagonists of the Argentine culture of the past decades and friends since youth, to talk about the multiple triggers of creative work.

In the Competition for the Palme d’Or, creative core and star of the festival, “Crimes of the Future” will be screened, a new film by Canadian David Cronenberg, who returns to work with Viggo Mortensen, in this case with Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart , to narrate a not so distant future in which humanity undergoes a biological metamorphosis as a result of the synthetic environment in which it lives.

Also “Broker”, the latest film by the wonderful Japanese director Hirozaku Koreeda, author of “Like Father, Like Son”, “No One Knows” and the winner of the Palme d’Or in 2018 “We are a family”, which in this case has stories regarding boxes to anonymously abandon newborns and unwanted babies.

Also “Holy Spider”, by the Iranian Ali Abbasi, who impacted Cannes and the world with “Border” in 2018, “Tori and Lokita”, a film by the Belgian brothers Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne, an expression of European political cinema in recent decades and two-time Palme d’Or winners (“El Nino” in 2005 and “Rosetta” in 1999).

“Stars at Noon” by French filmmaker Claire Denis; “Close”, the second film by Belgian Lukas Dhont that made an impact with “Girl” which won the Golden Camera for the best first film of the entire festival in 2018, and “Armageddon Time”, by New Yorker James Gray in a coming of age film part biographical depicting mid-1980s Queens.

“RMK” by Cristian Mungiu, one of the faces that lit up the new Romanian cinema at the beginning of the century and who won the Palme d’Or in 2007 with “4 months, 3 weeks, two days”, a courageous film about abortion and the ravages of the state bureaucracy, “Triangle of Sadness”, by the Swedish Ruben Ostlund, author of two jewels: “Force Majeur” and “The Square” (Palme d’Or in 2017) and “Decision of Leave”, by the master of South Korean violence Park Chan-Wook, are other films in the festival’s top competition.

There will be two other highly anticipated films in the fight for the Palme d’Or: the arrival at Cannes for the first time of director Kelly Reichardt, the highest expression of American independent cinema, who will show “Showing Up” at its world premiere, starring her favorite actress Michelle Williams; and “Bora Bora”, the latest recording by the unpredictable and necessary Catalan director Albert Serra, who brings a film shot in French Polynesia.

Along with the International Competition, films out of competition, Cannes Classics, Cannes Premieres, Special Screenings and Midnight Films, the festival also proposes the Un Certain Regard section (a certain look), which in many cases illuminates unknown jewels with which some of the directors who would later eclipse the world scene make themselves known with their first films and in others he recognizes already established careers.

There will also be two parallel sections, which take place in parallel to the festival and outside the Palais, bringing, in general, invaluable titles and innumerable discoveries: The Directors’ Fortnight and The Critics’ Week.

Beyond the screenings, the red carpets and the glamour, Cannes is also the epicenter of business in the world film industry that meets at the Marche du Film, which takes place with the festival and is attended by more than 12,000 representatives of the industry to seal deals on a global scale, buy and sell films for countries, territories and continents.

The functions of the festival can only be accessed by those accredited: more than 4,000 journalists from all over the world and the guests, since the projections are not open to the general public, which can access the functions of the Fortnight and the Week.

(Telam)