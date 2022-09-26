Cannibal murderer was serving a sentence in prison and now he is recruited by the Russians: he joined the mercenary troops of Vladimir Putin to fight against the Ukrainians | International | News

A man identified as Yegor Komarov, who was arrested for murder and cannibalism, has apparently found a space in society and is in the fighting ranks with Vladimir Putin’s private mercenaries, the Wagner group.

The criminal admitted at his trial that he “chewed to prove” his victim and was serving a sentence in a Russian prison, when he was recruited by Yevgeny Prigozhin, alleged leader of the Wagner group to confront the Ukrainians, according to The Sun.

Arrested for being a homicidal cannibal, joins Vladimir Putin's troops

Komarov was arrested at the age of 23 in the city of St. Petersburg after a headless body with multiple stab wounds fell from a car.

The subject, when they took him to appear before the Russian justice, asked the policemen “What are you doing? I can bite you to death!”, when the handcuffs were removed.

In a leaked video of his court appearance, a shaven-headed Komarov was heard saying from behind bars: “I bit to taste” and when asked “Are you ready to eat a human again?” he replied: “Why, do you have something?”

In addition, Komarov admitted previously killing an unidentified 38-year-old male victim “for no reason” to see what they tasted like and confessed to cutting off a part of the man’s body, cooking and eating it at home, as well as roaming parks in the evening. night looking for victims.

What is the Wagner group? Vladimir Putin’s private army

It first appeared in Ukraine in 2014, where it played a key role in Russia’s illegal takeover of Crimea. It is said to have been founded by former neo-Nazi Russian special forces commando Dmitry Valerievich Utkin, who named the group after Hitler’s favorite composer Richard Wagner.

According to experts, the Wagner group is Vladimir Putin’s private army to wage “dirty wars”, as it is made up of mercenaries accused of killing children, raping and torturing women and carrying out executions.

The video released by the anti-Putin ASLAN Twitter account, shot in secret, shows Prigozhin, 61, admitting to being a representative of the group. It is noteworthy that Prigozhin was recently awarded a Hero of Russia medal by Putin for his loyalty.

The Russian mercenary tells the criminals in the video that they will become war heroes or be shot as deserters.

In addition, he promises that Putin will release them and give them a personal pardon if they spend six months fighting in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. If they die, they will be buried “as heroes,” he assures them. (YO)

Fantastic reporting by@PjotrSauerwho has spoken by phone to several prisoners (!) who report “Putin’s chef” Prigozhin flying in to recruit convicts for Ukraine, corroborating many recent reports/footage. One estimate says 11,000 have signed up. https://t.co/M0pjVdNYMG — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) September 20, 2022

