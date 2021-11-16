“Cannibal” storm coming? The damage could be devastating

Weather changes are worrying the whole world. Some studies speak of a “cannibal” storm coming. Here’s what could happen.

Climate change is one of the most important topics of this latest period. The various transformations are leading to increasingly dangerous situations. Think of the Sun which is always hotter and exposure to its rays does not always bring benefits.

In this last period, the star is particularly bright. As reported by the site esquire.com, in recent weeks there have been some powerful coronal mass ejections. It is about plasma travels to the Earth by investing the magnetic field. But this won’t be the only storm we can see.

Scientists, in fact, have established how by 2025 there will be other storms with similar power. These will really leave some aftermath dramatic. The power of these storms can damage electronic instruments, satellites and to interfere in radio communications. Let’s look at the risks of these probable “cannibal” storms.

Cannibal storm coming? Here are the risks and consequences

The prediction of scientists is by no means underestimated. Especially if the explosions can come in quick succession. For this reason they are defined as “cannibals”. Just for theirs disruptive force capable of engulfing everything. Inevitable that the impact is really a lot strong on earth. Consider that the strongest was recorded in 1859. An event that those who study the subject cannot forget.

In this regard, NASA has made a very troubling estimate. In case of a storm they would be there 130 million people in the United States without electricity. But the problems wouldn’t be limited to electricity alone. The phenomenon would compromise the distribution of water, food would be perishable and medicines lost in a maximum of 24 hours. In addition to other very profound inconveniences.

As we have read, the risks are really high and the dramatic consequences. It should be emphasized that everything is being done to prepare for any type of eventuality. Which could allow you to absorb the blow and not have too much damage. We will see how these evolve situations. The hope is that the impact does not really lead to what is described above.