Cannibalism, hacks and disappearances, by Francesc Puig

The Serie Dahmer It has become one of the great successes of the season. The true crime It is a genre on the rise and viewers feel trapped by these stories based on real events that the more terrifying and creepy it seems, the more hooked. Dahmer for those who haven’t seen it yet, is Ryan Murphy’s penultimate job on Netflix (the last one is Vigilant other true crime about a dream house that becomes a nightmare for its tenants and that has also been placed among the most viewed content on the platform) about the heinous crimes that Jeffrey Dahmer committed from the late seventies to the early nineties. Evan Peters plays the Milwaukee Butcher as he was known, a serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 people and who often practiced necrophilia and cannibalism.

Evan Peters plays ‘the butcher of Milwaukee’ in this series NETFLIX

Who wants to continue discovering more cases of true crime can continue with Candy , series just released on Disney +. Here, the actress Jessica Biel (who also acts as an executive producer) plays Candy Montgomery and recreates the true story of the shocking case of the woman who in 1980 killed her neighbor Betty Gore in Texas with 41 axes as part of an alleged “ self-defense”, when he stated that he had to defend himself after the future victim asked him to account for the relationship that Candy had had with her husband.

Jessica Biel stars in ‘Candy’ Disney

And going back to Netflix, the platform launched a few days ago The Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi , a documentary series about what happened in Rome in 1983, when a 15-year-old girl disappeared after leaving a music class. There were several hypotheses around this case that had great media coverage in Italy, because the young woman was the daughter of an employee who worked in the Vatican prefecture. From the fact that it was a terrorist group that had kidnapped her to negotiate for the freedom of Ali Ağca, who tried to kill John Paul II two years earlier, to the fact that she had been kidnapped by an Italian mafia or that she had been the victim of sexual exploitation and homicide with the possible link of a Vatican City policeman. Despite the investigations, almost four decades later, the case remains unsolved.

A poster reporting the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi NETFLIX

they are stories true crime that if they had been imagined by a team of writers, many viewers would have called them exaggerated. But as the cliché goes, sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.

