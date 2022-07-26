Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon: this is how the Venice Film Festival is coming

A drama about Marilyn Monroe, a cannibalistic road movie and a black comedy about family life are some of the stories presented in the Venice Film Festival of this year.

Considered a launching pad for Oscar hopefuls as awards season approaches, the world’s oldest film festival runs from August 31 to September 10, featuring dozens of highly anticipated films, both inside like out of competition.

Timothée Chalamet, Sadie Sink, Adam Driver, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Christoph Waltz and Sigourney Weaver are expected to appear on the red carpet.

International art and essay directors will share the stage with established Hollywood figures, as films by Darren Aronofsky, Andrew Dominik, Alejandro Inarritu, Luca Guadagnino, Joanna Hogg, Koji Fukada and Jafar Panahi will premiere.

Four original films from the streaming television giant Netflix are listed in the competition section of 23 titles, including Blondeby Dominik, starring Ana De Armas in a fictional version of the tragic life of the American actress Monroe.

For the first time, Netflix has the honor of opening the festival with whitenoise, by Noah Baumbach, starring Driver and Greta Gerwig, a satirical chronicle of family life based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

One of the most anticipated films will probably be Bones and All, in which Chalamet and rising star Taylor Russell play impoverished cannibalistic lovers in a film directed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino.

“It looks at the poorest and most marginalized in the United States, the failure of the American dream,” the festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, said Tuesday.

On your side, Cate Blanchett, who chaired the jury in 2020, returns to compete with the film Tar, directed by Todd Field, a fictional story about a famous composer and conductor, who conducts a major German orchestra.

Tar is one of nine films produced in the United States that compete, along with five from France, four from Italy and two from Iran, including not bears, from Panahi, who is serving a six-year prison sentence in Iran after being convicted of propaganda against the Islamic Republic in 2010.