Cannondale Scalpel HT: here is the heir to the F-Si

Cannondale Scalpel HT: that’s the name, the new hardtail from Xc which will replace the F-Si.

But why change the name of such a famous and successful model?

Apparently, Cannondale wanted to capitalize on the fame and tradition of the Scalpel, taking advantage of the opportunity to be able to identify the Xc / Marathon models in the same way, using the abbreviation HT for the hardtail.

The name changes, but also some technical details, which make this vehicle even more capable and fun, without upsetting its identity.

there how is it made the Cannondale Scalpel HT and what were the very first sensations:

DESIGN

The main novelty and also the most visible at first glance concerns the design of the frame, especially that of the rear.

The chainstays are very flattened near the wheel pin and take up (in part) the shapes of the Scalpel full frame, “imitating” the operation of thel FlexPivot system.

Obviously, in this case there is no shock absorber, but the “compliance” of the seat stays (also revised) is exploited to support the absorption of shocks and vertical vibrations.

The same upper stays are anchored to the column much lower, so you have a more compact and torsionally rigid wagon, also obtaining a more sloping frame.

The size M under test fits perfectly to the stature of the tester (172 cm with about 72 cm saddle height)

The main triangle shapes are more squared off compared to the past, but remain minimal and visually clean.

The retractable seatpost clamp disappears, to make room for a classic collar that tightens a 27.2mm seat post: a detail that might seem a bit anachronistic and that limits the choice of dropper posts a bit, but which aims to optimize comfort and contain weight.

Very particular graphics, which we could define as “marbled, for the Hi-MOD HM1 model, also available in a matt black version.

Speaking of weight, the Hi-MOD version frame weighs approx 895 grams, thus it is among the lightest in the hardtail segment. We currently do not know the weight of the less valuable carbon frame, but it is assumed that it can weigh around 1 kg.

Another very interesting novelty concerns the disappearance of the Ai Integration system, that is the asymmetry of the rear that Cannondale for some years had accustomed us to take into consideration on Xc frames.

The new Scalpel HT, therefore, has a traditional Boost tank, which does not require you to have a specific camber and front crown: this allows you to customize the set-up in a much easier way.

We apologize for the inaccuracy mentioned in the presentation video, but at the time of registration the company had not yet specified this detail.

GEOMETRIES AND TRAVEL

The Cannondale Scalpel HT is more comfortable, but also more capable, both uphill and downhill.

Especially thanks to the geometries born with the philosophy of “Proportional Response”, which are much more modern, more versatile and not at all trivial.

The steering measures 66.5 degrees, if using a fork Lefty Ocho 110mm (the one fitted as standard on the Hi-MOD model), while switching to 67 degrees with 100mm fork. Anyone who wants to be even more daring can bring travel to 120 mm, in this case the steering becomes from 66 degrees.

Ocho Carbon on the Hi-MOD model, aluminum on all the others

In a nutshell, the new Lefty Ocho can be exploited in three different ways, that’s enough vary the excursion with a simple mechanical operation that can be done in the workshop or, better still, in an authorized Lefty center.

Returning to the geometries, the steering column measures 74.5 degrees, so it’s about 1.5 degrees more “standing” than the F-Si. Using the 100 mm fork becomes di 75 degrees.

The choice not to increase too much the value of the reach, that in size M measures 43.2 cm, so it is significantly shorter than that found on some competitive hardtails.

A more compact frame, combined with a very “open” front (with fork rake reduced from 55 to 50 mm), aims to offer the right compromise between ability to overcome obstacles and maneuverability in the strait.

The emblem of the Proportional Response is the variable length rear stay according to size: one passes come on 43 cm of size S, to arrive to the 44.5 cm in size XL. On the M measure 43.5 cm.

This detail is designed to improve weight balance, optimizing comfort and stability, to the benefit of driving pleasure.

As you may have noticed, the wagon of the new Scalpel HT is short, but not very short, this allows you to optimize comfort, grip and stability, but also to obtain the necessary space for use generously sized rims and tires, without damaging the internal parts of the sliders.

Below the complete geometries of the Cannondale Scalpel HT with 100 and 110 mm travel:

OTHER DETAILS

There are other more hidden, but no less important chassis details.

First of all ithe passage of cables, which can be customized according to your tastes and needs: you can choose whether to pass the entire sheath internally or to use specific cable clamps and insert only the cable inside the frame. In this second option about 50 grams are saved, but more frequent maintenance is required.

To facilitate the passage of the cables there are two small slots with removable covers under the bottom bracket shell.

Although it is not fitted as standard, the chassis is prepared for the use of the dropper post with internal cable passage.

In the movement area, a chain guide minimal, anchored directly to the frame and adjustable in height, but also a protective plate designed to prevent the crown from damaging the frame.

The chain guard is in adhesive rubber.

The last details to mention are positioned at the end of the rear stay, let’s talk about the UDH universal dropout and the system Speed ​​Release of the rear pin. The latter is not an absolute novelty, but it greatly facilitates wheel assembly and disassembly operations.

Note the sensor on the front hub, developed in collaboration with Garmin, provides precise information on speed, route and distance, allows the rider to register their bike, provides maintenance reminders and more, all through the free Cannondale app available for both iOS and Android.

MODELS AND PRICES

The Cannondale Scalpel HT will be available in 4 models, all in carbon, but only one with Hi-MOD (high modulus) frame. In fact, design and technical characteristics are the same, only the weight changes.

The sale of the frame kit is not currently planned.

Complete bike weights go from 9.48 kg of the HM1 up to to 10.5 kg of Carbon 3.

Note that the Carbon 3 and Carbon 4 mount a RockShox SID fork with 100mm travel in place of the Lefty Ocho.

Below the Images, the colors ei prices of the various models:

Scalpel HT HM 1: € 6999

Scalpel HT Crb 2: € 4499

Scalpel HT Crb 3: € 3299

Scalpel HT Crb 4: € 2499

THE FIRST FEELINGS

We received the Cannondale Scalpel HT very recently, but we mounted it right away to take a ride and give you some feedback.

Let’s start withI set up in the saddle, which as always is very intuitive: Cannondale has accustomed us well, from this point of view, so we expected it a bit.

Without adjusting the saddle height and setback too precisely, you are immediately at ease, moreover, the more vertical column does not require you to advance the saddle too much to obtain a “racing” setting.

In climb is in the cycled it amazes (but not too much) for its great reactivity, lightness and smoothness. Re-launching it is a pleasure, as it responds quickly and maintains speed relatively easily.

The position is optimized for climbing, but so far we have only faced nervous Xc-style tracks, we look forward to trying it over longer distances and in different situations to provide you with more feedback.

We were very curious to try it in descent and, even here, at first glance we liked it a lot.

The new geometries make it more capable, but still intuitive in driving: right from the start we were able to manage it with ease, without changing the approach on the path too much, even in the tightest places.

The rear wagon?

Right from the start you feel that it is doing its duty, the bike is not too nervous but remains quite composed on the bumpy, despite the fact that the wheels and stock tires are not too generous in section …

Not bad first sensations, then, but as mentioned previously we need to better understand the behavior on various fronts to identify strengths and weaknesses: soon we will put it to the whip for good, then we will let you know.

In the meantime, keep following us!

Here is the video of official presentation published by Cannondale:

Below, the Cannondale Scalpel test (full):

