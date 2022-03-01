Caño de Pedri that moved the Camp Nou in the Barça-Athletic

Getty Barcelona players celebrate the victory over Athletic.

FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri, 19, has been in excellent form since returning from injury in January 2022 and turned heads again during the team’s 4-0 La Liga victory over Athletic Club on Sunday February 27.

The teenager shattered Athletic left-back Mikel Balenziaga with a brutal heel strike that garnered appreciation from the Camp Nou crowd and had fans chanting his name, as shown ESPN.

The midfield then played a key role in Barcelona’s third goal of the night against Athletic. The Catalans had taken charge of the match with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele but added a third through Luuk de Jong.

The goal came from a big change in the midfielder’s play before Dembele crossed the ball for De Jong to head in his sixth LaLiga goal of the season past goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Barcelona’s 4-0 win means the Catalans have won three games in a row for the first time in the 2020-21 season. Xavi’s side have also scored four goals in each of their last three games against Athletic, Napoli and Valencia.

Follow Heavy’s and Now’s Barcelona Facebook page for the latest news, rumours, and content!

Pedri speaks after Barcelona’s victory

Pedri also took time to talk about Barcelona’s victory after the final whistle. The midfielder says that his team is playing well and tried to explain the key to his best form, according to Marca.

At 19 years of age he is already a benchmark at FC Barcelona. At 19 years of age he is already indisputable in the Spanish National Team. And at 19 years of age he is already one of the best midfielders in the world. So clear. His name is Pedri González, but you can call him GOLDEN BOY. pic.twitter.com/U2mKIMd5GE – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) February 27, 2022

“We are working very well, there is a lot of desire to win, the coach brings us a lot and that is being seen in the results”, he said. “We are calmer with the ball, we look more for the right game, we are doing very well and the new signings have given us a lot. Personally I’m very good, when you play very well you enjoy it more”.

Barcelona manager Xavi has praised Pedri this season. The 41-year-old said “there is no bigger talent in the world than him” after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Valencia at the Mestalla.

Xavi was ‘waiting’ for Barcelona’s improved form

Xavi also spoke about his team’s change in form and says that he is not surprised to see his team playing well, winning games and moving up the table. The coach explained after the game that the team’s work is paying off.

“I was waiting for this change, yes, we were working well and the sensations were very good. Today was a very difficult opponent, they defend very well, it cost us, but in the end we scored three goals at the end of the match”, he said. “We haven’t conceded practically any chances, very well under pressure after losing and the feeling is very good. We work with humility to achieve this, the harmony with the fans is very good, I am very happy”.

Barcelona now have a week to prepare for their next game. The Catalans return to action on Sunday March 6 against Elche for LaLiga. Barça won the first match 3-2 in December.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Great goal from Dembéle to respond to the whistles from the Camp Nou [VIDEO]