Canó designated for assignment by Mets

Cano, 39, missed all of last season while serving his second doping suspension. He was batting .195 (8 hits in 41 at-bats), with one home run, three RBIs and a poor .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances. The home run went to the opposite field in the local’s first home game, on April 15 against Arizona, but he only participated in 12 of 23 games, six times as a starter at second base and five times as designated hitter.