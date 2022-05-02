Canó designated for assignment by Mets
NEW YORK — Robinson Cano was released Monday by the New York Mets despite being owed $45 million on his contract, the end point of a disastrous acquisition and perhaps the end of a remarkable career in the leagues. Big leagues.
In a poor start to the season, Cano was assigned to assignment shortly before teams trimmed their rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Cano ran out of room when the Mets went for smaller players. young and versatile in his bench.
Cano, 39, missed all of last season while serving his second doping suspension. He was batting .195 (8 hits in 41 at-bats), with one home run, three RBIs and a poor .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances. The home run went to the opposite field in the local’s first home game, on April 15 against Arizona, but he only participated in 12 of 23 games, six times as a starter at second base and five times as designated hitter.
Despite his losing streak in a reduced role, the decision to part with Cano was very difficult for the Mets — not least because of all the money they owe him.
He was a popular player in the clubhouse, willing to share his baseball knowledge. He bowled and several teammates insisted that he would eventually produce at the plate if he got the opportunity.
Anticipating the departure, star shortstop Francisco Lindor said Sunday that taking Cano off the team was something he wasn’t going to like.
Mets manager Buck Showalter acknowledged that it’s a challenge for a veteran player like Cano, used to being in the lineup every day, to adjust to being a part-time player.
“No matter what kind of experience you have, it’s tough. And I get it,” Showalter said Sunday. “It’s tough on him. I know. It’s tough on a lot of people. It’s tough on JD Davis, Dom Smith, (Luis) Guillorme.”
An eight-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner, Canó played for the neighboring Yankees in his first nine seasons in the majors, winning the 2009 World Series. He also won five Silver Sluggers and was the Most 2017 All-Star Game Valuable Player.
Canó is batting .302 throughout his career, with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and an .842 OPS. He accumulates 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles.
The Mets owe him nearly $45 million for the $240 million, 10-year deal he signed with the Seattle Mariners. He lost just over 36 million for his two doping suspensions.
New York has seven days to trade or part with Cano. They could also send him to the minors, an assignment that Cano has the power to veto because he has at least three years of service in the majors.
Given his huge salary, it is unlikely that another club will take him off the transfer list. That team will take responsibility for all salary. But if the Mets release him, a team will be able to sign him for a prorated amount of the $700,000 minimum salary this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.
Seattle remains responsible for the latest payment of $3.75 million to the Mets on Dec. 1, part of the $20 million the Mariners agreed to pay New York when they traded him to the Mets as part of a disputed trade in December 2019. 2018.
In addition to removing Canó from the roster, the Mets sent right-handed reliever Yoan López to their