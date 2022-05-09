Canó is training at his SPM academy

The veteran was definitively released this Sunday by the Mets, but he could remain out of the MLB lights for a short time. Robinson Canó is still far from giving up and after being officially laid off by the Mets, in the next few hours he could be exhibiting a new jersey in the Major Leagues.

The Metros, prior to their Sunday doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies, definitively released the Dominicanwho might not stay out of the flashes for long in the Major Leagues.

Canó had been placed on assignment after the franchise payroll was cut from 28 to 26 players, but he has been in the Dominican for several days and yesterday he was training at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in San Pedro de Macorís.

Listín Diario was informed that the player he didn’t want to sit and wait for his final freedom and together with their agent they are in search of what their new destiny would be.

For him, his preferences would be a group with which he can settle down to play and which he can help with the talent that for 17 years has allowed him to reap a career with immortal edges.

Playing calmly with a team that even allows him to act very frequently on the field, which he can help win, are one of the basic aspects that the 39-year-old player longs for, according to what a source told this newspaper. And at least, both the .302 hitter (8,714-2,632) for life and his agent Body van Wagenen are analyzing the offers of about six franchises that in the current process have shown interest in his services.

Among these teams and according to sources, the names of White Sox, Rangers, Pirates and the San Diego Padres.

The player would train a couple more days in the Dominican and after a possible new agreement it would be for a prorated sum of minimum salary of 700 thousand dollars.

The Mets and Mariners must pay the remaining 40.5 million owed to him from the historic pact he signed with the latter club for 240 million in 2014. When he was placed for assignment, he was hitting just .195 (41-8).