Canon 18 of the Code of Professional Ethics in the exercise of notaries

Column of the lawyer and notary Ángel Ortiz Guzmán.

By Angel Ortiz Guzman

Lawyer and notary

The Canons of the Code of Professional Ethics impose on all members of the legal profession, lawyers and notaries, the duty to perform our ministry with the highest and highest competence, responsibility and integrity.

In particular, the Canon 18 of the Code of Professional Ethics requires lawyers and notaries to perform a suitable task of competence and diligence. The notary in compliance with this ethical obligation must demonstrate that he possesses legal knowledge during the performance of his duties and must perform his duties with extreme care, dedication and professional zeal.

Likewise, the notary is obliged to strictly comply with the Puerto Rico Notary Law. It is for this reason that the lack of knowledge of the legal norms when exercising the profession violates the very nature of notaries and implies a violation of Canon 18 of the Code of Professional Ethics.

Failure to comply with the duty of diligence established by Canon 18 of the Code of Professional Ethics is linked to the inescapable duty of the notary to enlighten the parties with explanations, clarifications and warnings necessary for their understanding when applying their knowledge of positive law with the jurisprudence and in turn, ensure the legality, security and validity of the public instruments that are granted before them. That is, the notary has the inescapable obligation to enlighten the grantors so that they attend the notarial act in a state of informed conscience.

Contrary to the Anglo-Saxon notary public, the Puerto Rican notary public of Latin stock goes beyond acting as an automated “legalizer” of signatures, which has the duty to verify that the public instrument complies with all the formalities of the law, that it is legal and true. and finally that it is a legitimate and valid transaction.

The notary must promote and ensure the state of informed conscience by supplying those explanations, clarifications and warnings that are necessary to achieve the informed consent of the grantors.

For this, the notary has the duty to consign in the public instruments the warnings and legal reservations that provide the grantors with the information, clarifications and warnings necessary for them to understand the meaning, as well as the effects and consequences of the business, and realize of the risks they run in celebrating it. All this, as part of the duties that he exercises at the time of authorizing a public deed.

The Notarial Law of Puerto Rico, in its Article 15(f), establishes that the notary will record in the public deed those warnings that due to their importance must be expressly detailed.

On multiple occasions, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico has reiterated that the notary, when exercising his main function as custodian of public faith, cannot ignore the status of the records of the Real Estate Property Registry at the time of authorizing a public instrument. In fact, our highest curia has determined that “in order to obtain the informed consent of the grantors, the notary must warn them about the advisability and necessity of carrying out a title study. This gives the grantors the opportunity to know the registry situation of the property: among other things, who appears as its registered owner, the charges and encumbrances that affect the property. Only in this way can informed consent be guaranteed on their part. However, in the event that the grantors do not want the title study to be carried out, the notary must record in the deed that he warned them about the need and convenience of doing so. Failure to comply with the aforementioned constitutes a violation of the imperative to safeguard the notarial public faith, regardless of whether or not that was the intention of the notary”. Similarly, the notary must note that the title study does not ensure that other charges filed after the date on which it was carried out have been registered.

The importance of the investigation that the notary must carry out of the registry data of the property before the granting of a deed is that, by omitting said investigation, the notary fails to comply with its duty to adequately inform the grantors, which constitutes an infringement to notarial public faith.

Thirty years ago, in In re López Maldonado, 130 DPR 863, 866 (1992), the Supreme Court established that a notary violates the notarial public faith by not carrying out a title study in the Property Registry. In this case, the notary failed to carry out a title study on the records of the Property Registry before authorizing the granting of a deed, attesting to facts that did not coincide with the reality of the registry.

In conclusion, notaries exercise a public function through which they attest and authenticate, in accordance with the laws, the legal transactions and the extrajudicial acts or events that are carried out before them. This responsibility is tied to the duty of diligence included in Canon 18 of Professional Ethics. The lack of an adequate and responsible investigation constitutes a violation of the Notarial Law of Puerto Rico.

Violates Canon 18 of the Code of Professional Ethics, the notary who presents a deed to the Real Estate Property Registry without corroborating the registry records, thereby failing to verify whether the public instrument has defects that prevent its registration. in the Land Registry. This is due to the fact that the aforementioned conduct certifies the notary’s ignorance of the legal norms related to authorized legal transactions.

