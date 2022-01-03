Canon closes the production of reflex cameras and pays homage to this choice with the EOS-1D X Mark III

A historic step, a difficult and definitive decision that he will see Canon in 2022, which will definitively say goodbye to the production of high-end digital reflex cameras, to be able to focus only on the mirrorless segment, which is enjoying extraordinary success. It is not a simple rumor as we thought a few weeks ago, but a real confirmation, released during an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun by the CEO of the Japanese company, Fujio Mitarai: “the flagship Eos-1D X Mark III will be the last to be produced before a clear change towards more compact, flexible and ideal devices for moving around the world of photos and videos. “ His words.

It is the end of everything, a journey that began in 1989 with the first Eos-1 and that saw the end of an era with the excellent 2020 Eos-1D X Mark III that you can see at the opening, a little gem of the house Canon with 20.1 megapixel full frame sensor, ISO sensitivity up to 102,400 (extendable up to 819200), Digic X image processor and deep learning based autofocus, that detects faces and subjects with a speed never seen before in any camera, and the ability to shoot video in raw raw format up to 5.5k and shoot in bursts at 20 frames per second. Really, as a latest model, a bomb. “The needs of the digital camera market are moving rapidly towards the mirrorless segment, – said Canon boss Fujio Mitarai in an interview with Yomiuri Shimbun – therefore, in line with this trend, we are shifting the public’s attention in this direction“.

Despite all this extraordinary power, the swan song of SLR cameras has become more true with the arrival of mirrorless cameras, which have dominated the markets above all thanks to the small footprint they create (try wearing a SLR around your neck on a climb) to the ability to support lenses of any type without necessarily having to spend a kidney for the specific one, and above all a also meet the needs of professionals, who at first saw themselves as skeptical. “Thanks to a shutter that produces no sound – commented Mitarai – Professional photos of golfers can be taken at close range“. Mirrorless cameras are increasingly present in the equipment of photographers of large agencies, for important projects or in the hands of vloggers, on the easels of streamers to the backpacks of simple enthusiasts who love to take pictures on the journey to the home of Aunt Caterina, who lives in the mountains. among the sheep. Adorable lady.

However, we would like to say that, at the end of the interview, Mitarai did not close the doors to the exit of any reflex cameras (you never know) but by now the farewell to reflex cameras for Canon is assured. We just have to sit and wait for the exit mirrorless Canon Eos R1, expected in mid-2022.