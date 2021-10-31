Canon EOS R1 will arrive in the second half of 2022 and will try to counter Nikon Z 9

A few days ago Nikon launched its high-end mirrorless camera (called the Z 9). Shortly before Canon he had announced the arrival of his first solution mirrorless dedicated to sports photographers by the name of EOS R3. But we officially know that this model isn’t there yet “spearhead”. That will be Canon EOS R1 (provisional name, but very likely).

THE rumors have followed each other over the months and the Japanese company has already made it clear officially that a solution superior to EOS R3 will arrive in the future. It is therefore not a question of knowing “self” but when. In recent days, new rumors have added some details to what we will be able to see in the future.

New unofficial information on Canon EOS R1

Since these are indiscretions, they could obviously be partial, incorrect or the company could change future plans. In spite of everything, the source has often proved to be very precise in the indications and in themselves they are details that are entirely plausible with what one might actually expect from Canon.

According to reports, the launch of Canon EOS R1 it is expected around the third quarter of next year, but actual availability may only be for the fourth quarter. It would therefore be a temporal separation of about a year between the launch of this new one mirrorless and the current EOS R3. The price of the camera body will certainly be superior to the EOS R3 and EOS-1D X Mark III but it is not yet clear how much. Almost certainly it will not reach 10 thousand euros (prerogative of the medium format) but probably figures around 8000/8500 euros.

If the original source of the information correctly described this model, we will find ourselves in a situation similar to Nikon Z 9. The latter is indeed designed for professionals but not necessarily for sports photographers (although it can be used for these purposes). In the case of Canon EOS R1 we will be faced with something similar “a handyman and a master in nothing. Except that she will be mistress of everything”, the source would say.

Among the uncertainties there is also that derived from the choice of Canon to follow the advice of users who will be born from the use of EOS R3 (and the mirrorless RF range). For this reason, the specifications have not yet been fully defined.

To understand another analogy with Z 9 there is also the sensor. Unlike sports cameras like the EOS-1D X Mark III (which have focused on sensors with “limited” at 24 MPixel), in the case of Canon EOS R1 we could see a sensor with a resolution of over 45 MPixel, higher than that of EOS R5 and that of Z 9. How will it manage the amount of information and guarantee performance from “sporty”? We’ll see. It is not yet clear whether there will be the ability to resume video in 8K, but it wouldn’t be that unlikely. It may also be missing the global shutter but it could be compensated for by a very high data handling speed.