Canon EOS R5 C: here is the Cinema version, with fan and without time limits in 8K

Canon EOS R5 had aroused great interest both for its photographic characteristics and for its outstanding skills in the video field, which culminate in the possibility of recording 8K 30p video on the internal memory card. Qualities that had attracted many, but which perhaps had raised someone’s expectations too much. The first months of the life of the Canon EOS R5 were in fact characterized by many controversies related to the overheating of the system in recording movies at maximum bitrate.

Canon has always indicated the EOS R5 as an all-rounder, a very performing camera in the photographic and video field, but clearly saying that it is a hybrid, especially useful for those who create static and moving content, but directing those in search of maximum performance elsewhere. in one of the two specific fields. The launch of Canon EOS R3 has unveiled the cards of the most performing model in the photographic field, albeit with a lower resolution sensor, and today the announcement of the new Canon EOS R5 C puts the plug on the opposite side in its place.

Canon EOS R5 C: now true 8K film camera

The new Canon EOS R5 C belongs to the Cinema EOS family, born in 2011 and daughter of the great success experienced in the video and cinema field, from 2008 onwards, by a product like Canon EOS 5D Mark II. Canon’s C series now offers videographers, directors and filmmakers a wide range of cameras, camcorders and film cameras, covering virtually all needs, from the most portable, such as the C70, to the large C700. As happened with the first EOS C, the new Canon EOS R5 C wants to present itself as a bridge capable of joining the two worlds, in step with the hybrid needs of today’s professionals.

There are many points in common with the EOS R5, but there are also many differences, which lead to two similar products, but with profoundly different vocations. Part of the body the same, so much so that the R5 battery grip is compatible with the new R5 C; the sensor the same, a 45 megapixel BSI Full Frame CMOS with 8K video recording and system Dual Pixel CMOS AF; photographic capabilities do not change, with full resolution bursts up to 20 fps and maximum sensitivity up to 51,200 ISO. Naturally the graft is the one of the full frame mirroless house, Canon RF.

The body changes sharply at the rear, which stretches due to the presence of a forced ventilation and cooling system, which takes care of dissipating the heat produced by the sensor, the processor and also by the CFexpress memory cards, which have proved to be a not indifferent source of heating in modern mirrorless cameras. The cooling system, although based on a fan, does not change the original tropicalization of the R5, making the new EOS R5 C also protected against atmospheric agents. The addition of the cooling system has led to a weight increase of only 30 grams: Canon EOS R5 C stops the balance needle, in fact, at 680 grams.

Double operating system

Actually EOS R5 Theretwo machines in one‘. In the true sense of the word. The camera in fact mounts a dual operating system, which also led to the modification of the on command, which now reports Photo / OFF / Video, with the off position in the middle between the two modes. In fact, when switching from one to the other, the camera turns off. When in Photo mode the operating system is that of EOS cameras, while switching to the video one loads the operating system of video cameras and film cameras, which we find, for example, on C70, but also on professional cameras.

The Video operating system loads a little slower (for switching from photo to video the machine turns off and on in about 5 seconds), consumes a little more, but offers an optimized interface. Cinema EOS Touchscreen UI, support for 3D LUTs and Waveform Monitors during shooting. The body, as we said, is very similar, but here too there are small changes: the shutter button turns red, there is a tally light recording light visible both by the subject and by the operator, the keys are all customizable and numbered from 1 to 13. Also changes the hot shoe, which is now compatible with the Multi Accessory system, which allows for example to connect the accessory to add two XLR audio inputs. The possibility of recharging the battery via USB-C and powering the machine with it remains a fixed point: in both cases a charger that supports the Power Delivery standard is required and in case of power supply during use capable of delivering at least 30W . Among the additions on the body we find the connector for the timecode.

The presence of the cooling system and some optimizations on the compression front now allow the recording in 8K format with no time limit. Canon introduces a new 12-bit Cinema RAW format, which can be used to record internally to the card. Declined in 3 versions (HQ, ST and LT) it allows you to write on CFexpress card in 8K 30p at 2.0 Gbps recording in full frame over the entire surface of the sensor in ST – Standard version. Switching to the LT – Light version – it is possible to go up to 8K 60p and 2.6 Gbps, although this option is only available with an external power supply connected. Above is a diagram of the possible combinations of recording area, format and bitrate. The camera also records in Super 35mm at 5.9K and Super 16mm at 2.9K, again in Cinema RAW. Moving on to traditional formats the possibilities are many and embrace the Canon XF-AVC format up to 4K 60p 4: 2: 2 10-bit (810 Mbps), MP4 HEVC up to 8K 30p 4: 2: 2 10-bit 540 Mbps and MP4 H.264 4K 4: 2: 0 8-bit 150 Mbps. The recording on card also adds the possibility to record a ProRes RAW 8K 30p 10-bit stream on an external Atomos NINJA V + recorder.

The double memory slot, CFexpress on one side and SD on the other, allows you to store the heavier formats on the first and the proxy file on the second, but also to record the video on the first and the uncompressed audio in WAV format on the SD.

Great news brought in dowry by the video operating system the presence of two basic ISO values to find the best compromise between detail, dynamic range and noise reduction in all situations. The focus and tracking capabilities on the eye and the ability to better track subjects even from behind thanks to the EOS iTR AF X system are stolen from the latest cameras.

On the connectivity front we have the possibility to take advantage of the Content Transfer Mobile (CTM) App for iPhone to transfer videos wirelessly over Wi-Fi or wired with USB-C / Lightning cable immediately.

Canon EOS R5 C will be available starting April 2022 at the suggested price of 5,129 euros VAT included.