Canon, what a mockery. The DRM of the cartridges turns against her

The processor crisis also affects printer cartridges. Canon, in fact, was forced to sell toner without that processor positioned inside the cartridge itself that is used to verify that the cartridge is original produced by Canon and is not a product sold by third parties.

It must be said that the “drm” of printer cartridges, in the case of Canon, does not in any way alter the behavior of the printer if it is faced with a cartridge that is considered non-original: the printer continues to print without any problem.

However, the absence of this chip could lead to an incorrect reading of the residual tuner, and above all it involves an annoying warning in the driver panel that warns the user each time that the cartridge is not original.

Those who have purchased a genuine Canon cartridge or toner but who, for the reasons explained above, now lack the small processor inside will receive the same notice now.

Someone would say who of DRM hurts of DRM perishes, but this led Canon to have to create a support page to explain the matter, also explaining to the user how to disable the warning that could be annoying.

Here are the instructions on the German Canon site. Currently, only imageRUNNER business printer cartridges are affected.