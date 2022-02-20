Canseco asks for ‘solidarity’ from players in the HOF

With the recent induction of Dominican David Ortíz to the MLB Hall of Famethe other big news was the exclusion of several great players who were in their last year on the ballot and who did not get in, how They are Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosawith all of them having the shadow of prohibited substances in their resumes, who despite having numbers and achievements to spare, for that reason they could not enter via the BBWAA ballot.

One who could also enter Cooperstown by numbers but did not do so due to his use of steroids is José Canseco, who is considered the godfather of prohibited substances in MLB, who on his Twitter account asked for solidarity “to those who used steroids and are in the Hall of Fame” for those who did the same and have not been able to enter.

All the players who are in the Hall of Fame who used steroids should somehow get together and try to get the others who used steroids into the Hall of Fame … But of course that takes courage.

In his 2005 book Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, mentions among the players who are in the Hall of Fame who used steroids Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell, among a few others.

