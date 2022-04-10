Cansu Dere: Madrid, the new home of the actress of Infiel and Madre from mid-2022 | Sadakatsiz | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

After starring in “Mother” and “Unfaithful” (“Anne” and “Sadakatsiz” in their original language, respectively), Cansu Dere He became a star on the small screen, not only in his native Turkey, but also in other nations where both productions reached. Although the public from different countries loves her, without a doubt, Spain is the one that has the most affection for her, as she has shown to invite her for the Silver Frames 2021where he presented the award for Best Actress.

As soon as she stepped onto the stage of the 73rd edition of this event, which rewards Spanish actors and directors, she was applauded and applauded by all the attendees. To announce the nominees, the Turkish model also spoke in Spanish and then announced the winner, which fell to Najwa Nimri for her character as Inspector Alicia in “La Casa de Papel.”

As a result of all the love he received the histrionicborn in Ankara on October 14, 1980, pointed out that this would not be the only time she would visit the Motherlandannouncing that it will return in 2022 to stay longer.

The reception that the Turkish actress had in Spain, where her fans applauded her (Photo: Cansu Dere / Instagram)

CANSU DERE WILL RETURN TO MADRID

According to the Evening Newspaper, Cansu Dere will return to that country in the middle of this year, but not only for a visit, but for a season.

“I am happy to be in Spain and I will be back a few months after my photo shoot. It will be work and vacations”the actress stated at first when she arrived in the Motherland.

“I can think that I will be living in Istanbul for half of the year and in Madrid it would be the other half of the year”She indicated very excited.

In this way, all Dere’s followers are already counting down the days to have back the one who stole their hearts for the great performances he performs as Zeynep in “Mother” and Asya in “Unfaithful”.

The Turkish actress Cansu Dere shone at the Fotogramas 2021 awards and surrounded herself with great world-famous stars. Here delivering the award for Best Actress (Photo: Fotogramas)

HOW WAS YOUR STAY IN SPAIN?

The Turkish actress was not only applauded when she was on stage at the award ceremony, but everyone made her feel at home. She took photos with some actors from “La casa de papel” such as Álvaro Morte and Alba Flores; in addition to surrounding himself with world-famous artists Javier Badem, Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, who were awarded.

The images of the actress were published on the Instagram account of the Fotogramas de Plata, where the interpreter’s followers spared no praise. “We are very happy that you invited Cansu Dere to the award ceremony, although she did not receive it, at least she was invited and lit it up with the incredible beauty of her!” Says one of her followers.