Cansu Dere: this is the Spanish of the actress from Madre | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Cansu Dere is one of the most prolific figures of Turkish television, as well as one of the most popular for her work in productions such as “Mother” (“Anne”, in its original language), “Sila”, “Ezel” and, more recently, “Unfaithful” (“Sadakatsiz” ). The actress, without a doubt, he has won everyone’s love lovers of Turkish drama, and she has responded in the best way: showing that can speak the same language.

The 41 year old actress He is a well-known face in different territories of the world, including Spain, the country to which he traveled at the beginning of March 2022 and where his most recent work (“Unfaithful”) is being successfully broadcast. Cansu Dete participated in an important awards ceremony in the Iberian country, the Silver Frames 2021where he had the opportunity to deliver the award for Best TV Actress to Najwa Nimri for “The paper house”. But not only that, but also had the luxury of showing that she speaks Spanish.

It is worth mentioning that the Chilean dubbing actress Cecilia Valenzuela is in charge of voice ZeynepCansu Dere’s character in “Mother”, although he has also had the opportunity to translate other of his telenovelas into Spanish, such as “Sila” and “Ezel”. But, then, how is the Spanish of the Turkish actress?

The Turkish actress Cansu Dere shone at the Fotogramas 2021 awards and was surrounded by great world-famous stars (Photo: Fotogramas)

WHAT IS CANSU DERE’S SPANISH LIKE?

During the ceremony, the actress was invited to present one of the awards of the night, specifically that of Best TV Actress. In her presentation to the Spanish public, Dere made an effort to speak Spanish when introducing the nominees and announcing the winner and, although he does not speak the language, he could be understood quite well.

The interpreter shared a series of photographs on her Instagram account about the moment she lived in the Iberian country; In addition, she also published the extract of her participation in the gala. “I am so happy to be here”Cansu said. through your social network.

Likewise, Cansu Dete took advantage of his visit to Spain to meet his fans and thank them for all the love they have given to his work. “I love you much more”shared in a photograph in which she is seen with her followers.

HOW DID CANSU DERE SPEND IT IN SPAIN?

The Turkish actress spoke in Spanish and when taking the stage in the 73rd edition, she was applauded with a shower of applause. The star can’t hide her excitement. In addition, Dere had a great time on the night of the event and took photos with some actors from “La casa de papel”, such as Álvaro Morte and Alba Flores. She was also surrounded by world-famous artists Javier Badem, Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, who received awards at the ceremony held in Madrid.

The actress pictures They were published on the Silver Frames Instagram account, where the interpreter’s followers spared no praise. “We are very happy that you invited Cansu Dere to the award ceremony, although she did not receive it, at least she was invited and lit it up with her incredible beauty!”says one of the followers.

Cansu Dere with Najwa Nimri at the 2021 Fotogramas Awards (Photo: Fotogramas)

Cansu Dere with Álvaro Morte and Alba Flores at the Fotogramas 2021 awards (Photo: Fotogramas)