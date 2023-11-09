‘Can’t Fake It’ Kourtney Kardashian Slays Tristan Thompson With Real Take

Kourtney Kardashian may be the most frustrating sister of the group, as she’s usually the one to be matter-of-fact about sensitive topics.

Kourtney Kardashian continues to struggle with her feelings for her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who has a history of cheating on Khloe. In a preview clip for an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians,” Tristan attempts to repair his relationship with Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, who are clearly skeptical, reports PageSix.

Khloe Kardashian warned Tristan about the family dynamics, saying, “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it impacts everyone.” It appears that Tristan is willing to make amends and admit his past mistakes.

However, tensions rise when Tristan finally sits down with Kylie and Kourtney. Kylie expressed her nervousness before their meeting, and Tristan admitted that he was most impressed by her actions. In a confessional, Kourtney admitted that she and Tristan have no relationship and that she cannot pretend to have feelings for him.

During their conversation, Kourtney questioned Tristan about his infidelity and asked why he continues to cheat despite feeling “disgusted” by it. These candid conversations highlight the ongoing tension between Kourtney and Tristan, as well as the complex dynamics of the family.

Kourtney’s feelings towards Tristan aren’t surprising, as she previously shared her unfiltered thoughts about him in a previous episode, explaining why her daughter, Penelope Disick, isn’t a fan of Tristan. Khloe supports Penelope’s feelings and doesn’t want to validate or justify Tristan’s behavior. She wants her family members to express their true feelings and believes it is important to address the abuse rather than accept it.

The upcoming episode of “The Kardashians” promises to delve more into the family dynamics and the challenges they face in adjusting to Tristan Thompson.