‘Can’t Get Enough’: Jennifer Lopez dedicates new song to Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding

HAMPTON ISLAND, GEORGIA: Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck was an extravagant affair, spanning multiple ceremonies with multiple dresses per ceremony, appropriate for their 20-year marriage. And it turns out the singer herself capped off last weekend’s festivities at her husband’s Georgian estate with a performance dedicated to their renewed love. The superstar, 53, took to the dance floor in front of the actor, 50, who was seated in a chair in front of her, and did a dance routine with a few backup dancers as she performed a hallowed song to her new husband. .

The new song specially written by Lopez featured very loving lyrics like “I can’t get enough” repeated in the chorus, as Jennifer sang of passion and love for her man. TMZ released a clip of Jennifer Lopez performing the song while still in her wedding dress. For his part, Affleck seemed to really enjoy his front row seat as he hummed, “I can feel the passion in your eyes/ I’m still in love with you/ You know I can’t get enough/ You know I can’t get enough. He was seen smiling at his lovely wife. At one point, the hitmaker pointed the microphone in Ben’s direction and even let him sing.

The beloved duo were seen kissing and making eye contact after their performance. The Hustlers star looked amazing in a decadent Ralph Lauren dress adorned with pearl necklaces. This is not the first time that the star has written a song dedicated to her darling. According to Daily Mail, she is famous for writing “Dear Ben” which was featured on her 2002 album “This Is Me…Then” with gushing lyrics like “You’re perfect/I can’t control myself/I can”. I wouldn’t be with anyone else/ Seems like I’m addicted to the way you like to touch me. In the sweet song, she also told Ben, “I love you, you’re perfect/A manifestation of my dreams” as well as, “I think God made you for me.”

Affleck also starred in her 2002 “Jenny from the Block” music video, where he slammed her pink bikini behind her back as they lounge on a yacht. The couple are currently enjoying a second honeymoon in Italy, having once again walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding on August 20, surrounded by family, friends and celebrities. The wedding was unforgettable. Lopez and Affleck tied the knot at his $8.9 million Georgia mansion, an 87-acre resort on the Hampton Island reservation. The ceremony lasted 45 minutes and was presided over by Jay Shetty. It took place under the white metal framework of a church, according to Vogue. The frame was decorated with delphiniums by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

