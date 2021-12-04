World

can’t go on, panic in the White House – Libero Quotidiano

Joe Biden it sowed panic in the White House. The president of the United States has a cold and did nothing but cough at a press conference. Nothing serious for him, who justified it all by saying that he had a nephew with a cold. “I’m fine – Biden told reporters who asked him if he was okay -. What I have is a one and a half year old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his grandfather … it’s just a cold. “

Biden, the fart and ... The demon inside. Bewilderment in the White House: what they want to do to him

In short, what the American president would have is not Covid. Your doctor, Kevin O’Connor, assured that this week alone Biden was tested three times and the tests came back negative. The president also echoed him: “I take the test for Covid every day”. Biden isn’t the first time he’s coughing on cameras. Before becoming president, the Democratic primary candidate was interviewed live on Cnn.

No longer able to govern, Dramatic confirms about Joe Biden, who spills the beans: it's over for the president

Here he had repeatedly coughed on his hand, thus violating the rules on the prevention of contagion from Covid-19. Biden had just admitted to following all the directions and precautions dictated by the health authorities. “You know – the interviewer had pressed him Jake Tapper – it is assumed that you cough on your elbow. “Biden, embarrassed, defended himself:” It’s true, I agree, he’s right. “A full-blown gaffe.

He could have killed Joe Biden. The scoop that shocks the United States: face to face, Donald Trump's madness

