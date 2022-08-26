Can’t miss on Netflix
What to watch on Netflix these days? Our journalists specializing in TV and cinema offer you some ideas from the platform’s catalog.
Posted at 5:00 p.m.
Classic Chaos: Woodstock 99
Almost a year later Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, produced by HBO and relayed by Crave, the debacle of the (infamous) festival inspires a new documentary, this time on Netflix. Divided into three particularly dense one-hour episodes, the series Classic Chaos: Woodstock 99 (aptly titled Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99in the original English version) fascinates us, disgusts us and shocks us.
Marc-Andre Lemieux
Half-time
Interviewed in front of the lens of Amanda Micheli (Vegas Baby) during the first 10 minutes of the documentary, the actress, singer, producer and businesswoman declares that from now on she wants to “make films that are entertaining”, but “carry a message”. Surprisingly, Half-time fulfills both of these promises.
Marc-Andre Lemieux
Never Have I Ever
It’s heartening to see the brilliant third season of my first times (Never Have I Ever) accumulate views in the tens of millions on the Netflix platform. Even in its third chapter, this teen drama atypical has not lost its liveliness and originality, on the contrary. It’s always so funny, charming and written with finesse.
Hugo Dumas
Uncoupled
Uncoupled is an eight-part comedy starring Neil Patrick Harris, a posh New York real estate agent who finds himself single overnight after his partner leaves him after 17 years together. Uncoupled,it’s a bit like Sex and the City cheerful version. We’re in uptown New York, and it’s about love and friendship.
Olivia Levy
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
It’s not the first time we’ve written it: we miss David Letterman. We miss the host and comedian so much that we often visit his new YouTube channel, on which he regularly posts archives of the Late Show from CBS. On the program on Netflix: interviews with Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and… Will Smith. But temper your expectations, the show was taped before the actor fell in everyone’s esteem by raising his hand to Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Marc-Andre Lemieux
The Gray Man
Brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo make a film here that lives up to the expectations they set. The feature film is two hours long, but there are enough explosions, chases, shootouts, suspense and humor to keep us interested until the end. No romance (aside from a light flirtation) and that’s fine. This is an action movie and the action comes first until the final, thrilling fight scene.
Marissa Groguhe
The Man From Toronto
We can imagine how the plot will develop. However, there are a few surprises along the way. The action is not lacking and the adventures are incredible. Here is a comedy that feels good, without much pretension (but a good budget – nearly 100 million) and quite pleasant.
Marissa Groguhe
Stranger Things
Expected for three years – it’s a looong long time – this fourth season of Stranger Thingsmore violent and more gore than the previous ones, comes in format jumbo : all episodes last between 1h and 1h40. Stranger Things has aged, like its performers, and its references are no longer aimed at pre-teens. It became a thrilling series of horror Itwhere new villain Vecna resembles the terrifying Night King in Game Of Thrones.
Hugo Dumas
Keep Sweet – Pray and Obey
A true crime documentary series about a cult where a despotic leader, who calls himself the Prophet, marries 78 wives, 24 of them underage, and predicts the end of the world in the middle of the Utah desert? Here ! It is both fascinating and shocking, captivating and revolting. And very disgusting.
Hugo Dumas
Borgen: Power and Glory
We no longer hoped for it, the sequel to the brilliant Danish miniseries Borgen. Here it is today on Netflix, nine years after the last season, with its refinement, its abundant complexity and its themes even more topical than ever. This fourth opus really does not disappoint. Borgen: Power and Glory is aimed at curious and enlightened adults, who have fallen for series like The West Wing and House of Cardswith an extra-sophisticated Scandinavian touch.
Hugo Dumas