Can’t miss on Netflix

What to watch on Netflix these days? Our journalists specializing in TV and cinema offer you some ideas from the platform’s catalog.

Classic Chaos: Woodstock 99

Almost a year later Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, produced by HBO and relayed by Crave, the debacle of the (infamous) festival inspires a new documentary, this time on Netflix. Divided into three particularly dense one-hour episodes, the series Classic Chaos: Woodstock 99 (aptly titled Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99in the original English version) fascinates us, disgusts us and shocks us. Marc-Andre Lemieux

Half-time

Interviewed in front of the lens of Amanda Micheli (Vegas Baby) during the first 10 minutes of the documentary, the actress, singer, producer and businesswoman declares that from now on she wants to “make films that are entertaining”, but “carry a message”. Surprisingly, Half-time fulfills both of these promises. Marc-Andre Lemieux

Never Have I Ever









It’s heartening to see the brilliant third season of my first times (Never Have I Ever) accumulate views in the tens of millions on the Netflix platform. Even in its third chapter, this teen drama atypical has not lost its liveliness and originality, on the contrary. It’s always so funny, charming and written with finesse. Hugo Dumas

Uncoupled









Uncoupled is an eight-part comedy starring Neil Patrick Harris, a posh New York real estate agent who finds himself single overnight after his partner leaves him after 17 years together. Uncoupled,it’s a bit like Sex and the City cheerful version. We’re in uptown New York, and it’s about love and friendship. Olivia Levy

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

It’s not the first time we’ve written it: we miss David Letterman. We miss the host and comedian so much that we often visit his new YouTube channel, on which he regularly posts archives of the Late Show from CBS. On the program on Netflix: interviews with Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and… Will Smith. But temper your expectations, the show was taped before the actor fell in everyone’s esteem by raising his hand to Chris Rock at the Oscars. Marc-Andre Lemieux









The Gray Man

Brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo make a film here that lives up to the expectations they set. The feature film is two hours long, but there are enough explosions, chases, shootouts, suspense and humor to keep us interested until the end. No romance (aside from a light flirtation) and that’s fine. This is an action movie and the action comes first until the final, thrilling fight scene. Marissa Groguhe

The Man From Toronto









We can imagine how the plot will develop. However, there are a few surprises along the way. The action is not lacking and the adventures are incredible. Here is a comedy that feels good, without much pretension (but a good budget – nearly 100 million) and quite pleasant. Marissa Groguhe

Stranger Things









Expected for three years – it’s a looong long time – this fourth season of Stranger Thingsmore violent and more gore than the previous ones, comes in format jumbo : all episodes last between 1h and 1h40. Stranger Things has aged, like its performers, and its references are no longer aimed at pre-teens. It became a thrilling series of horror Itwhere new villain Vecna ​​resembles the terrifying Night King in Game Of Thrones. Hugo Dumas

Keep Sweet – Pray and Obey

A true crime documentary series about a cult where a despotic leader, who calls himself the Prophet, marries 78 wives, 24 of them underage, and predicts the end of the world in the middle of the Utah desert? Here ! It is both fascinating and shocking, captivating and revolting. And very disgusting. Hugo Dumas

Borgen: Power and Glory









