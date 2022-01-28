“Can’t wait to get started”

TOAST – “I come to a very strong team to help out. I put myself at the service of the coach ”. Alessandro Gentile is a new player from Happy Casa Brindisi. The athlete originally from Maddaloni was presented today (Friday 28 January) in the press room of the PalaPentassuglia, full of journalists and fans as it hasn’t been seen for a long time. Gentile landed in Brindisi this morning. The agreement with the company was finalized yesterday afternoon, immediately after the consensual termination with OpenJobmetis Varese. The player has been tied to the Southern Star until the end of this season. He will be able to wear jersey number 5 already at the match scheduled for next Sunday (January 30th) in Sassari. Due to work commitments, one of the architects of the operation, President Nando Marino, was unable to attend the press conference. On the other hand, alongside Gentile, the general manager, Tullio Marino, and the sports director, Simone Giofré, were present.

In expressing satisfaction with the path followed so far by the Happy Casa, with a win rate of 50 percent, TUllio Marino he thanked “Giofré for being able to manage this negotiation in the best possible way together with the player’s agency”. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts – declares the GM – we thought it was time to try to shore up this roster”. Besides Gentile, it should be remembered that the Belgian pivot-winger Maxime De Zeeuw was also hired during the week, who will be available to Vitucci starting next Monday.

“Gentile and De Zeeuw – he says Giofré – they are an upgrade for our team, which is doing well and has never been full. We immediately had a lot of ailments. In the last two seasons there has been an increase in the number of injuries, even small ones, in all teams. This is to be attributed to the pandemic, which has made it impossible for us to carry out the work continuously ”.

Giofré explains how patience was a fundamental component of the negotiation to bring Gentile to Brindisi. “Everyone – he says – we must have had a lot”. The bases were in Milan, where a first meeting with the player took place. “On that occasion we talked about this opportunity – says the sporting director – and we immediately agreed. This is the best job in the world and we have to do it having fun “. Gentile will be “another protagonist to add to a team that boasts several protagonists in every game”. The two newcomers “do not replace anyone”, specifies Giofrè, who also clarifies that no negotiations have ever been entered into with Varese: “We have negotiated – he explains – with the agency”. “Varese was looking for Visconti – he adds – and asked us if we were interested in an exchange. We gave the club the opportunity to talk to the player and Visconti decided to stay with us: a choice we are happy with “.

Happy for the start of this new adventure too Alessandro Gentile. Born and raised by a family of basketball players, Alessandro during his career has conquered national titles in Italy and in Europe: with Olimpia Milano two championships (2013/14, 2015/16), a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa (2016 ); with Panathinaikos the Greek Cup (2016/17); with Hapoel Jerusalem the Israeli championship (2016/17). In the Italian national team he played the World Cup in 2019 and two Eurobasket editions in 2015 and 2013.

“It is a pleasure – his first words as a Happy Casa player – to be here, thanks to the architects of this somewhat complex negotiation. Thanks to Nando Marino. I’m really happy. Can’t wait to get started. I come to a very strong team to help out. I put myself at the service of the coach. “Gentile describes Happy Casa as a” very physical team, with many players capable of being protagonists. “” Trying not to give points of reference can be an added value. This company has proven to be of a high standard. He has always achieved very important goals “. Gentile also shows a pinch of pride in wearing the jersey of a Southern roster as a Southern Italian. “It is my first experience – he says – in a Southern team. I am a Southern boy. Since I was a child I have traveled a lot. , but my house remains Maddaloni. It is an added value to represent a team from the south “.