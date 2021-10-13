News

‘Can’t wait to shoot the new season’

The artist posted a message on the Instagram profile from over 268,000,000 followers

Only Murders in the Building is the production that starred the singer, actress and model. In the past few hours the voice of Lose You To Love Me spoke of the great enthusiasm for filming the new episodes.

Selena Gomez, the shot on Instagram

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Together? For now they are just rumors

Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name in the registry office, she is without a doubt one of the most loved and influential artists on an international level. In the past few hours, the pop star has posted a message on the Instagram profile that matters over two hundred and sixty-eight million followers which make her one of the most popular celebrities on the platform.

Coldplay and Selena Gomez, the single Let Somebody Go arrives

The actress has declared that she is ready for the set of the second season of Only Murders in the Building through a shot that has obtained more than three million likes, these are her words: “Today a new episode comes out. I am sad that there is only one episode of Only Murders in the Building left. I can’t wait to shoot the new season“.

Selena Gomez, the great success

Only murders in the building: series renewed for a second season

During the years Selena Gomez (PHOTO) has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most famous stars ranging from small to large screen, music and entrepreneurship.

Among his most loved singles we certainly find Come & Get It, The Heart Wants What It Wants, Same Old Love And Kill Em With Kindness, the latter certified platinum record on the stars and stripes for having sold more than a million copies.

