“Canta Carosone”, today at 5 pm on Rep tv live streaming from the Conservatory the presentation of the book of “Repubblica”

Music in the blood, from the very first cry. Which, as he recited in his famous Letter from a pianist, “corresponded to a natural a”: he would learn the other notes shortly thereafter, and then revolutionize them. Renato Carosone, his art, his rhythm, are the protagonists of “Sing Carosone”, a book with which Repubblica pays homage to the great artist twenty years after his death. It will be on newsstands on Thursday 30 September, offered free to readers in combination with the newspaper. It is already possible to reserve a copy.

The volume, signed by journalists Gino Castaldo and Antonio Tricomi, produced in collaboration with the publisher Diego Guida and edited by Ottavio Ragone and Conchita Sannino, is presented today at 5 pm at the San Pietro a Majella Conservatory: the event (you can access presence by invitation only) will be broadcast live on our website napoli.repubblica.it and on our Facebook page.

The authors will be attended by the president of the conservatory Luigi Carbone, the correspondent of Repubblica Conchita Sannino and the head of the Naples editorial office, Ottavio Ragone. The meeting also includes musical moments, with Canio Loguercio And John Block at the microphone, in a lineup of tributes to the master who, right here, in the temple of Neapolitan music, presented himself as a private student at the age of 14, in 1934.

“Canta Carosone”, with the preface by the director of Repubblica Maurizio Molinari, is a choral text, with memories and reflections of fifty exceptional witnesses: from his friend Renzo Arbore to Tullio De Piscopo, up to Gigi D’Alessio, to whom Carosone donated his piano. Again: Joe Barbieri, Stefano Bollani, Edoardo Bennato, Fausta Vetere, Peppe Servillo, Maria Pia De Vito, Peppino di Capri, Massimiliano Gallo, Giorgio Verdelli, Eduardo Scarpetta and others.

Each with a memory, a story or a tribute to the brilliant pianist. Like that of Fiorello (who signs a chapter), when in 1988 he sang with Jude Law and Matt Damon “Tu vuo ‘fa’ l’americano”, in one of the most beloved scenes of the film “The talent of Mr. Ripley”. Or when, eleven years later, he performed with Enzo Avitabile (also among the witnesses) in “Caravan Petrol” on the set at the Solfatara of the film “Passione”, directed by John Turturro. Carosone brings with it a legacy of agreements and joy that even in the US is impossible to forget.