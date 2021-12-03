Cantalamessa: believed truth must become lived reality

In the meditations for Advent this year, the preacher of the Papal Household intends to “highlight the interior splendor of the Church and of the Christian life”, without “closing one’s eyes to the reality of the facts”, so that everyone can face their own responsibilities in the right perspective

Faced with the danger of living as if the Church were only “scandals, controversies, clashes of personalities, gossip or at most some merit in the social field. In short, a thing of men like everything else in the course of history “, Father Raniero Cantalamessa, cardinal and preacher of the Papal Household, in his Advent reflections proposes to” look at the Church from within, in the strongest sense of the word, in the light of the mystery it bears ”, so that the mystery that inhabits it is not lost sight of. The theme of the meditations hosted in the Paul VI Hall, on the three Fridays preceding Christmas, is “When the fullness of time came, God sent his Son”, taken from verses 4-7 of chapter 4 of the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians, which summarizes the whole Christian mystery. The cardinal intends to continue the trail of the preaching of last Lent, which had “tried to highlight the danger of living ‘etsi Christus non daretur’, ‘as if Christ did not exist'”.

God the Father

In today’s meditation, the Capuchin religious focuses only on the first part of the text of the Apostle to the Gentiles who guides his Advent sermons – “God sent his Son, so that we might receive adoption as children” – and he points out that “the fatherhood of God is at the very heart of Jesus’ preaching”. And if “even in the Old Testament God is seen as a father”, the evangelical novelty “is that now God is not seen so much as ‘the father of his people Israel’, in a collective sense, so to speak, but as the father of every human being be he just or sinner ”, and“ he cares about each one as if he were the only one; everyone knows the needs, the thoughts and even the hair on the head counts ”. In short, what Jesus teaches is that “God is not only a father in a metaphorical and moral sense, insofar as he created and cares for his people”, but he is “first of all a true and natural father, of a true and natural son who he generated… before the beginning of time ”and thanks to which“ men too can become children of God in a real and not just a metaphorical sense ”. Father Cantalamessa also underlines that it is with the paschal mystery of Christ’s death and resurrection, that is, thanks to the redemption he brought about and applied to us in baptism, that, as Saint Paul says, “we became ‘sons in the Son'”, that ” Christ became ‘the firstborn among many brothers’ ”.

Adoption to children

The Apostle, explains the cardinal, uses the idea of ​​adoption to make people understand the bond that through Christ, he realizes with men. An analogy, however, “insufficient to express the fullness of the mystery”. Because if “human adoption in itself is a legal fact” and “the adopted child takes the surname, citizenship, residence of the person who adopts him”, without sharing his blood or DNA, “for us this is not the case . God not only transmits the name of children to us, but also his intimate life, his Spirit which is, so to speak, his DNA. Through baptism, the very life of God flows within us ”. So much so that, continues Father Cantalamessa, St. John speaks “of a true generation, of birth from God”, for this reason “in baptism a birth is achieved ‘from the Spirit’, one is ‘reborn from above'”. For the preacher of the Papal Household, what the Pope said at the general audience on 8 September last is important in this sense: “We Christians often take this reality of being children of God for granted. the moment in which we became one, that of our baptism, to live the great gift received with more awareness ”. And reflecting on the words of the Pontiff Father Cantalamessa highlights:

Here, this is our mortal danger: to take for granted the most sublime things of our faith, including that of being none other than children of God, of the creator of the universe, of the almighty, of the eternal, of the giver of life. Saint John Paul II, in his letter on the Eucharist, written shortly before his death, spoke of the ‘Eucharistic wonder’ that Christians should rediscover. The same must be said of divine sonship: to pass from faith to amazement.

The amazement of faith

In the sacrament of baptism, continues the preacher of the Papal Household, “the part of God or the grace of baptism is multiple and very rich: divine sonship, remission of sins, indwelling of the Holy Spirit, theological virtues of faith, hope and charity infused in germ in the soul ”, man’s contribution, on the other hand,“ consists essentially in faith ”. But it takes “faith-amazement, that widening the eyes and thatOh! of wonder “in front of the gift of God,” savoring the truth of things believed “and the” taste “of truth, including the bitter taste of the truth of the cross”. In short, the “truth believed“Must become” reality lived“:

How can we make this leap in quality from faith to the amazement of knowing that we are children of God possible? The first answer is: the word of God! (There is an equally essential second medium – the Holy Spirit – but we leave it for the next meditation.) St. Gregory the Great compares the Word of God to the flint, that is, the stone that was once used to produce sparks and light the fire. It was necessary, he said, to do with the Word of God what is done with the flint: strike it repeatedly until the spark is produced. Ruminate it, repeat it, even aloud.

Human fraternity: all brothers and sisters

Cardinal Cantalamessa also invites you to pray to become aware of being children of God and of your own dignity as a Christian. All this will also lead to “awareness of the dignity of others, who are also sons and daughters of God”, and of the fatherhood of God towards all humanity, says the cardinal who concludes:

For us Christians, human fraternity has its ultimate reason in the fact that God is the father of all, that we are all sons and daughters of God and therefore brothers and sisters among us. There cannot be a stronger bond than this, and, for us Christians, a more urgent reason to promote universal brotherhood.

For the preacher of the Pontifical Household, maturing universal fraternity also means not tempting God “by asking him to marry our cause against his brother”, not wanting to be right and the other wrong, to have mercy towards one another, which is “indispensable for live the life of the Spirit and community life in all its forms “,” for the family and for every human and religious community, including the Roman Curia “. Finally, Cardinal Cantalamessa closes his meditation by hoping that Scripture can help discover the true meaning of being children of God.