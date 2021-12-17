Cantalamessa: the Church should not be a closed castle that shields the Gospel

The preacher of the Papal Household this morning in the Paul VI Hall, in the presence of the Pope, the third Advent sermon reflecting on the role of Mary in the Church: “Much has been done in recent times to increase the presence of women in the decision-making spheres of Church and more, perhaps, remains to be done “

The Osservatore Romano

“Born of a woman.” It is about the meaning and importance of these words of St. Paul (Galatians 4, 4) that Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa developed the third Advent sermon, held this morning, December 17, in the Paul VI Hall, in the presence of Pope Francis. It was also an opportunity to reflect on Mary’s role in the Church, in the light of the Word of God and the patristic tradition.











In particular, the preacher of the Papal Household emphasized that in the Bible the expression “born of a woman” indicates belonging to the human condition, made up of weakness and mortality. «It is enough to try to remove these three words from the text to realize their importance», the Capuchin friar minor pointed out. In fact, he asked himself what Christ would be without them: “a celestial apparition, disembodied”. Even the angel Gabriel “was sent” by God, but to “return to heaven as he had come down from it”. The Virgin, on the other hand, is the one who “anchored” the Son of God forever to humanity and to history. And so «in the whole universe Mary is the only one who can address Jesus with the same words of the heavenly Father: ‘You are my son, I have begotten you’».

Further examining the expression “born of woman”, Cantalamessa observed that Saint Irenaeus reads it in the light of Genesis 3:15: “I will put enmity between you and the woman”. Mary appears as “the woman who summarizes Eve, the mother of all living things”. It is not a question of «a marginal appearance that enters the scene and then disappears into thin air». It is the landing of “a biblical tradition” that begins with the woman “daughter of Zion”, who “is the personification of all the people of Israel”, and ends with the woman “clothed with the sun with the moon under her feet “of theApocalypse (12, 1) which represents the Church.

Moreover, “woman” is “the term with which Jesus addresses his mother at Cana and under the cross”. It is “impossible not to see a bond, in John’s thought, between the two women”: the symbolic woman who “is the Church and the real woman who is Mary”. This link is incorporated in the Lumen gentium which, precisely for this reason, “deals with Mary within the constitution on the Church”.

In this regard, the preacher referred to the question of “the dignity of women”, observing that “much has been done in recent times to increase the presence of women in the decision-making spheres of the Church and perhaps more remains to be done”. But above all he insisted on the ecclesial dimension of the Pauline affirmation: “if in the fullest sense the woman in Scripture indicates the Church – he stressed – then the affirmation that Jesus was born of a woman implies that he must be born today of the Church”.

For Cantalamessa “we must do everything possible” so that the Church does not become a “complicated and cluttered castle” that prevents Christ’s message from “leaving it free and joyful. We know – he recognized – which are the “dividing walls” that can hold back the messenger. First of all, they are the walls that separate the various Christian churches from each other, then the excess of bureaucracy, the remnants of meaningless ceremonials: vestments, laws and past controversies, which have now become nothing but debris “. But inevitably “the moment comes when one realizes that all these adaptations no longer respond to current needs, on the contrary they are an obstacle”. And so, the cardinal affirmed, “we must have the courage to tear them down and restore the building to the simplicity and linearity of its origins, in view of their renewed use”.