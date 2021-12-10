Cantalamessa: tuning in with the Spirit for the synodal adventure

The preacher of the Papal Household gave the second Advent sermon in the Paul VI Hall, in the presence of Pope Francis. In his reflection, reported by the Osservatore Romano, and focused on the theme: “When the fullness of time came, God sent his Son”, the invitation to listen to the Spirit “who opens new paths, without ever denying the old ones”

Roman Observer

Founding everything on the Holy Spirit: this is the invitation echoed during the second Advent sermon given by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa – on the theme “God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts” – Friday morning, December 10, in the Paul VI Hall , in the presence of Pope Francis. To found everything on the Paraclete, the preacher of the Papal Household insisted, is even more necessary “at the moment when the Church embarks on the synodal adventure”.

In fact, it is not enough for the Capuchin cardinal to “recite a Pater, Ave and Gloria, at the beginning of our pastoral meetings”, to then quickly move on to the agenda. When circumstances permit, “one must remain exposed to the Holy Spirit for a while, give him time to manifest himself”. In short, it is necessary to “tune in with him”.

Without these premises, he underlined, “resolutions and documents remain words that are added to words”. It happens as in the sacrifice of Elijah on Carmel, when he “gathered the wood, bathed it seven times; he did all he could; then he begged the Lord to make fire come down from heaven and consume the sacrifice ». Without that fire from above “all would have remained only damp wood (cf. 1 Kings 18, 20 ff.)”.

On the other hand, the preacher pointed out, “we must not wait for immediate and spectacular answers”, because “ours is not a fire dance, like that of the priests of Baal on Mount Carmel”. In fact, the times and ways are known to God. The important thing is “to ask for and receive strength from on high; the way of manifestation must be left to God “.

The Capuchin wondered if, “at least in the plenary assemblies of each circumscription, local or universal, it is not possible to designate a spiritual animator who organizes times of prayer and listening to the Word, in the margins of the meetings”. This is because “the spirit of prophecy is manifested preferably in a context of community prayer”.

There is a “wonderful” example of all this on the occasion of the first crisis that the Church had to face in her mission to proclaim the Gospel. It occurs when Peter and John are arrested and put in prison for having “announced in Jesus the resurrection of the dead”. They are released by the Sanhedrin with the injunction “not to speak in any way, nor to teach in the name of Jesus”. The apostles find themselves faced with a situation that “will be repeated many times in the course of history: to be silent, failing in the mandate of Jesus, or to speak with the risk of a brutal intervention of authority that puts an end to everything”.

In this situation, the apostles go to the praying community. It is then that the verse of the psalm is proclaimed: “The kings of the earth arose, and the princes allied themselves together against the Lord and against his Christ” (Ps 2: 2). Someone applies it to what happened in the covenant between Herod and Pontius Pilate with regard to Jesus. “When they had finished the prayer – we read – the place where they were gathered trembled and all were filled with the Holy Spirit and proclaimed the word of God with frankness (parresia) “(cf. Acts 4, 1-31). Paul shows that this practice does not remain isolated in the Church: «When you gather – he writes to the Corinthians – one has a psalm, another has a teaching; one has a revelation, one has the gift of tongues, another has that of interpreting them “(1 Cor 14:26).

The ideal for any synodal resolution, the preacher stressed, “would be to be able to announce it – at least ideally – to the Church with the words of its first council:” It seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us … “(Acts 15, 28 ) “. The Holy Spirit is «the only one who opens new paths, without ever denying the old ones. He does not do new things, but he makes things new “: that is, he does not create” new doctrines and new institutions, but renews and enlivens those instituted by Jesus “. Without him, Cantalamessa pointed out, we will “always be behind on history”. In effect, the Holy Spirit is “the master of that updating that St. John xxiii placed for the purpose of the Council”: that historic meeting “had to bring about a new Pentecost and the new Pentecost must now bring about the Council”.

The preacher recalled that the Latin Church possesses “a treasure for this purpose: the hymn Veni Creator Spiritus”. Since it was composed in the ninth century, “it has resounded incessantly in Christianity, like a prolonged epiclesis over all creation and the Church”. Starting from the first years of the second millennium, “every new year, every century, every conclave, every ecumenical council, every synod, every priestly or episcopal ordination, every important meeting in the life of the Church opened with the singing of this hymn” . It took on “all the faith, devotion and ardent desire of the Spirit of the generations who sang it before us”. And now, when it is sung, even “by the most modest choir of the faithful, God listens to it like this, with this immense” orchestration “which is the communion of saints”.