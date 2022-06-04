Cantinflas’s grandson makes a revealing confession about Johnny Depp

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp He is overjoyed after having recovered a bit of tranquility and peace, in his dispute with his former romantic partner, Amber Heard.

Deep came out less scraped than Amber, Although both were singled out for defaming the other, he got the biggest gain by taking $15 million (the same that Heard has said she does not have to pay) and she will get two million, in the sentence that the judge dictated.

Now, stories about the life and some passages with other characters in the life of the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” or who recently had any relationship with the

Such is the case of the grandson of the famous Mexican comedian and one of the greatest icons of cinema in our country, the late Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”the young man Mario Moreno del Moral.

Moreno del Moral is also an actor and since he was a child he decided to follow in the footsteps of his famous grandfather, so much so that he has enrolled in different film projects and also usually shares spaces with other filmmakers and fellow artists.

The confession

In one of these meetings, Moreno del Moral says that he met the actor Johnny Deepsome years ago in 2011 while both shared space at a party of a mutual friend named Jordi Molla

The coincidence went further and at some point in the party, Mario Moreno and Johnny Deep were presented, the interesting thing about this meeting is that Moreno did not expect that Johnny knew the work of his talented grandfather.

According to the grandson of Cantinflasthe director (Mollá) had mentioned that his Mexican friend was the grandson of an important figure named Cantinflas, He then asked Deep if he knew him and his response was immediate and positive.

so when they met Moreno del Moral and Deep, the click was almost immediate and they had a nice evening; At the moment of saying goodbye, Johnny confessed to Mario that if one day he had the intention of doing something about the life and work of his beloved grandfather, he would take it into account so that he would take charge of the performancesomething that shocked the Mexican, who of course took the proposal very seriously and now he is only waiting for a project to be carried out for his grandfather in the future and then to call Deep to take care of it.

