Cantù chases Johnson, No Vax player (from over 19 points per game) – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sciascia

The play, opposed to vaccines for religious reasons, will play in Poland at Legia Warsaw

No vax for religious conviction, to the point of having to leave Italy and move to a nation with more permissive anti-Covid rules. Robert Johnson, American guard of Acqua San Bernardo Cant militant in Serie A2, refused to the last the obligation of Super Green Pass for vaccinated and cured, which from January 10 regulates access to sports facilities, denying their use to non-vaccinated people. The player’s religious faith was not (according to him) reconcilable with vaccines, according to hypothetical beliefs that in the United States caused a high number of exemption requests for (often unclear) religious reasons. Obviously not foreseen by the Italian legislation; therefore the Brianza club, which had invested the largest amount of its budget in the player in the summer of 2021, was forced to trigger the termination clause provided for in the contract in case of inability to continue the competitive activity due to the change of the anti Covid.

Johnson’s no vax beliefs were known from the time of signing, but by summer 2021 the regulatory framework was less rigid. The mandatory Super Green Pass since last week asked Cant and Johnson at a crossroads: either the player got vaccinated, or he could no longer play training and leave, as well as follow the away team since access to hotels, restaurants and public transport is no longer allowed to non-vaccinated people. At a regulatory level, basketball does not require vaccination, to the point that among the professionals of the Serie A No Vax athletes and technicians can continue the activity through constant monitoring using swabs (every 48 hours if rapid or 72 if molecular). The amateur status of the A2 series has instead closed any room for maneuver to the company and the player. Once the escape to end the relationship with Johnson was triggered, the player married al Legia Warsaw in Poland, a country where there are no restrictions on the competitive activity of No Vax. For Cant there is the damage of having lost his best player (Johnson was traveling at 19, 7 points and 4.1 assists on average), but this is not the only case in the A2 basketball series. A similar situation present in Forl where the American player Kenny Hayes not vaccinated and can no longer go to the field; the 1987 winger, in the summer of 2021 he had signed a two-year contract, now ready to take legal action against the club.