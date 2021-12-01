Capcom Arcade Stadium makes record numbers on Steam, but the merit is only of the bots – Nerd4.life

As we had already reported to you today, on Steam the list of the most played games of the moment saw the sudden arrival of a challenger: Capcom Arcade Stadium. At first it was not clear why, but now – as indicated by PCGamer.com – we know that it is not due to real players, but to bots.

According to dataminer and creator of SteamDB – Pavel Djundik – these are most likely card trading bots. In practice, bots wait for a normally paid game to become free and – automatically – buy the game and stay inside it without doing anything to earn free trading cards. This explains why Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 also peaked in popularity when it went free in September 2020.

Capcom Arcade Stadium has always been free, as you know, but only now he added the cards, so the bots jumped on them as soon as they had a reason. So no, there are no more than 470,000 players who have suddenly been homesick for the past.

Here is an excerpt from our review: “A storm of graphics and gameplay of yesteryear: this is what we can say about the games in Capcom Arcade Stadium, whose evaluation then concerns more the operation of collection and repurposing than the value, indisputable The quality of the emulation is good and the quantity of viewing options makes this one of the best collections released recently, moreover its “modular” proposal allows different and progressive approaches, satisfying everyone. of the titles is interesting and there is a good variety between the three main genres (shooter, fighting game and action-platform), so the only discordant notes are some particularly heavy absences in the lineup and the total lack of outline elements and in-depth documents documentary film that would have really made a great pleasure, adding precious touches to the nostalgia operation. “