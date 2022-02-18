Capcom begins adding unannounced new content to the Microsoft Store

Capcom is a clear example of a company that has managed to redirect its licenses to the point of becoming as important as it was many years ago. The clearest example can be seen with Resident Evil, which went through a very bad time after the launch of its sixth numbered installment, but today has taken a 180 degree turn thanks to the remakes of RE 2 and 3, in addition to the notable seventh and eighth installments.

The Japanese company has us in suspense for a few days, since it introduced a countdown on its website that could mean an important announcement (or several, who knows). Now, the situation has been updated with something of the most interesting, and that is that it seems that Capcom is adding new content to the Microsoft Store without any prior notice.

What will Capcom announce next week?

Those responsible for noticing this have been, once again, Aggionamenti Lumia, which is always very aware of any changes that may occur in the Microsoft Store. As you can see in the following tweet, what the Japanese company is uploading are games and addons, although unlike what happened with Bethesda this time they do not give an amount. What will these “novelties” be? We can only speculate, but could be related to street fighterwhich seems to be the protagonist of next week’s announcement.