Cape Fear and the art of getting to the point | Cinema

Thirty years ago it arrived in the room Cape Fear.

A script passed under the hand of Steven Spielberg, who refused it, however, considering it too violent for his strings. Thus it came to Martin Scorsese who did not like it: everyone was too perfect and he did not want to make a glossy and easygoing film, rigidly divided between good and bad. He was ready to go through, but Universal pressured him to honor the contractual obligations of a second film later. The last temptation of Christ. He accepted, however rewriting much of the psychology and backstory. A Hitchcock-style film from the US period came out, as far as the grammar of images is concerned, at least.

The rest, despite the criticism of the time having branded it as a not very personal experiment, is pure Martin Scorsese. In particular, it is found in the figure of Sam Bowden, more nuanced and conflicted than the 1962 version by J. Lee Thompson. But what really matters is the Max Cady’s Robert De Niro, a criminal who entered the prison almost illiterate, released fourteen years later with a complete education. Thanks to his studies he understood that he had suffered an injustice at the time of the trial, perpetrated by Bowden, his official lawyer. As soon as he has obtained his freedom, he returns to his country, determined to take revenge for the wrong he has suffered.

As a film of tension Cape Fear it works great, thanks above all to the careful writing in its first part. In fact, if in the final it stretches into an unlikely show-down, made today unwatchable thanks to the brilliant parody of the Simpsons in episode 2 of season 5, the first minutes must be studied by anyone who loves cinema. Scorsese works to get us right to the point. The characters will be told to us during the action, not before, but in the meantime. It is not a beginning in medias res, we are in a state of stillness, but this is moved so quickly that we feel as if we have just stepped onto a moving treadmill.

Cape Fear it’s like chapter two of a story we haven’t seen, treats the villain as if we already know what he’s capable of, frames him with a fearful eye. This is why his first ten minutes are a masterpiece of synthesis and anxiety.

The first note we hear is a high-pitched, frightening sound. That alone says a lot about the atmosphere you are about to immerse yourself in. The soundtrack consists of Bernard Herrmann who had also written the scores for the original 1962 film. Psyco, but also the design of the opening credits. In fact, there is at work Saul Bass, which does not hold back from the car being sued. The broken structure of the Cape Fear font is the same visual gimmick used to tell the split in Norman Bates’ personality. The horizontal lines of the water are softer than the stinging ones of Psyco, but the reference is undeniable.

The opening credits end with two negative eyes with a red color change. We will understand only at the end what they symbolize. And they will be the ones who give a bitter twist to the conclusion.

The next attack is very fast, but essential to understand the direction the film will take. The eyes belong to Danielle Bowden (Juliette Lewis), the lawyer’s nearly 16-year-old daughter, who recounts the events that took place in Cape Fear. Less than a minute and Scorsese takes off on Max Cady. In that brief opening, however, he already puts several cards on the table. The most important is that Danielle is the narrator of the film. He explains about the night when the magic ended and reality entered his life. We will forget about it shortly after, but the short monologue will come to mind in the masterful moment when the murder seduces the girl. A bad wolf with his Little Red Riding Hood, ready to blossom in adolescence. And therefore an eye that is not only frightened, but also eager to know the flesh.

It’s time to introduce Cady. It doesn’t take many words. We see a wall decorated with images of saints and leaders. Cart back. We discover books piled up next to comic book clippings. Nietzsche, the Bible, the Inhumans. “Tell me what you read and I’ll tell you who you are”, and from what we see the man is a person who has learned to read everything together, a child with the mind of a philosopher. He went through several texts, even very different from each other, in a very short time.

The camera continues to move back and a visual obstacle arrives: the back of the inmate who is training. A huge tattoo is superimposed on the most conciliatory pile of books: a cross with two scales hanging from it: truth and justice. His body, as will be said later, is like a book of his personality and his purposes. There is no need to make them explicit, we understand them as soon as the camera ends its journey backwards revealing the prison bars.

Now let’s face the man as he is released and walks towards us. He approaches without stopping, moving from a long shot to a headshot. Almost to fill the fourth wall. Opening credits aside, only two minutes have passed and the film told a lot!

“Leave the books here? ” “I have already read them“.

Next scene. A madman wanders around a destroyed children’s room, looks in the broken door like Jack Nicholson in Shining, and destroys everything. It is a film projected on a screen, and we are in the mind of Max Cady sitting in the audience. He is seeing Little pest, a Universal film released a year earlier. A nice contrast to what will happen shortly thereafter. Yet it works. The scene itself, taken out of context alone, is rather disturbing. When we hear the hysterical laughter of the maniac, the suspicion immediately arises that children are one of his favorite prey.

Behind him sits Attorney Bowden with his wife and daughter. It will be the beginning of an endless series of (even quite unlikely) encounters. We are in a small town, as they will say later, so it is difficult to escape. The family, annoyed by the laughter and the smoke, moves away, changing places. Another very fast cut, the film is over and the three relax having an ice cream. They comment on the scene experienced in the room, condemning the disrespectful attitude of the spectator who, for them, is still just anyone. Daughter taunts dad by telling him that he should use force to silence him. How improbable it seems, seeing the dessert tasted in a crowd. In this little exchange there is the whole arc of Sam’s character: at first shy and awkward, then so desperate as to become capable of commissioning a punitive beating.

There are no saints in Scorsese’s world, and the balance between truth and justice, between personal and imposed laws, is continually reconfigured. For the entire first half, in fact, Max Cady acts in compliance with the law. The pressure he manages to put, while remaining within the confines of the lawful, brings his victim out into the open and drags him into a spiral of self-defense crimes.

Through the editing Scorsese then tells the truth of the character. For example: the father and the mother say they are calm and relaxed in front of their daughter, the maniac will not torment them anymore, they promise. As soon as the phone rings they jump, tense, with a cry. Revealing their true thoughts. Or, while they are locked in the house and the lawyer goes to check a noise heard in the courtyard, he says don’t be afraid, but the close shot on the gun that the man takes quickly makes us guess his true emotional state.

In the same way, the detachment from the cinema to the ice cream parlor tells precisely this falsehood: of a family convinced that it knows how to defend itself, but in reality at the mercy of the events orchestrated by the persecutor. He is the one who offers ice cream to everyone, but when the saleswoman indicates it, he is already far away in his car. Always a step forward, he anticipates every move, and makes others walk on the path he traces.

We are around 8 minutes, including the long sequence of opening titles. Cape Fear it has already done what most movies fail to do in the first half hour. Get right to the point, already get into the tension and suspense mechanism. Thus begins the long pursuit of a villain we already know well, thanks to his skin, the wall that closed it and his gestures. You don’t need words to get your nerves down.

Scorsese thus works on the subliminal, with the unspoken and with lies. To reveal them, to intuit what is really going on in the mind, means to understand what is really happening in the story. And that ending that returns to Danielle’s eyes, the only one who seems to make explicit all her ambiguities and impulses, appears much less consoling than it appears to be. Max may be far away, but his psychological violence has remained.