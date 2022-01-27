Capello: ‘Juve, Vlahovic-Morata perfect match. But it’s too late for the Scudetto. Dybala? He has a weakness … ‘| Market

Fabio Capelloformer coach of the Juventusspoke to The Corriere dello Sport of the blow Dusan Vlahoviccoming to Juventus from Fiorentina: “It happens that one of the four teams in the Champions League will come out and Juve will take his place. In my opinion Vlahovic is the most interesting player you could find at the moment. He has shown that he has technique and personality, that he knows how to score, that be complete. He is not one who is there waiting for the ball. Come on, we will not start now to list Vlahovic’s qualities. He makes and will make a difference. To what extent? Relevant. He was the player who was missing from Juve. plus: with Morata moving from right to left and opening spaces, it will be difficult for the opponents to oppose. It seems to me that then the team has found an identity: it knows how to suffer, everyone returns when they lose the ball, which did not happen in the first part of the season. There was no point of reference. So far the man most present in the penalty area was a mezzala named McKennie. ”

DO NOT RENOUNCE MORATA – “For me they make a good couple. More than Vlahovic-Dybala? Dybala has higher quality, without a doubt. Probably Vlahovic would be even better at throwing than Morata. But we always have to hope that he is well. His weakness is there”.

INVESTMENT AFTER DIFFICULTIES – “It’s not so strange. Juve have to go to the Champions League. The sacrifice they have made now serves to qualify. Once in the Champions League, they reasoned, things work out.”

WITH VLAHOVIC WILL JUVE RETURN TO THE RACE FOR THE SCUDETTO? – “No, the gap is too great and Inter are too strong. In my opinion, the only team still able to compete for the title is Napoli. “.

INTER AND JUVE, NOW THE EIGHTH OF CHAMPIONS – “Juventus have taken a good step forward. They have also settled on the level of mentality. The game is set up and Vlahovic is the good shot we talked about. Inter at the moment does not seem very brilliant. . I would wait. The Champions League is a very important test. ”