Capello: “Mourinho by offending the players creates economic damage. Rome lacks leaders, and on equal terms I tell you that ..”

Fabio Capello at Sky Calcio Club is back to talk about Rome and of Mourinho, commenting on both the words spoken by the Portuguese in the locker room and the presence of leaders among the Giallorossi ranks. And then he said about him on par against the Sassuolo. His words:

“The Mourinho outburst? Those are offenses against the players, but respect is always needed. Respect must be demanded but also respected. “The last card was played, actually offending the players. I have never done it – he continues – I have always placed myself with respect without offending. I have always acted with respect and demanded the same. The first rule I ask is precisely that of respect, towards all the staff. To treat people badly means to be able to offend one of the family. If you offend me as Mourinho did, you also create economic damage to society and it is a very important aspect “.

Knowing Rome, if they had lost 2-1 yesterday, the fans would have gone to Trigoria. When I was there, 3000 came to Trigoria after having conceded 4 goals from Atalanta. Mourinho is used to winning, to being the protagonist and leader, finding himself in this situation and with these difficulties he has a bit grumpy. Or is it a tactic, reached to the limit, touching the players in their qualities which is like an offense. There are always leaders in the teams and this Roma probably lacks dressing room and field leaders. Otherwise, in front of those words of Mourinho they would have said something. Instead, they are probably good players without that personality or leadership that acts as an aggregator. Missing those who drag. I think Mourinho has clear ideas about the team he is coaching. He tries to bring a different kind of mentality and work system from what he did previously, because some players are the shadow of those seen last year, by Veretout to Mkhitaryan. Mourinho has seen that tactically you don’t improve, you can’t find the crux of the matter and pull out something important, he doesn’t like the attitude, so he threw a bomb ”.

“I wanted things to be done well, to win you need attention to detail otherwise you don’t win. It was a long time in Rome, they weren’t used to it, I came from Milan where Berlusconi got angry because the plants had been badly pruned. And I also wanted everything perfect, the grass in a certain way, the nets fixed. There is no need to have excuses, I have to put you in a position to have the best possible, I don’t ask for the impossible but the best. Those who work with me must be committed, then it’s okay if with the best we have we can’t win. But at least we can look in the mirror having given everything “.