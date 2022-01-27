Capello: ‘Vlahovic-Morata is a perfect match, but it’s too late for the Scudetto. Juve, Dybala has a weakness’

Fabio Hairformer Juventus coach, spoke to the Corriere dello Sport of the coup Vlahovic for the bianconeri: “It happens that one of the four teams in the Champions zone will come out and Juve will take his place. In my opinion Vlahovic is the most interesting player that could be found at the moment. He has shown that he has technique and personality , to know how to score, to be complete. He is not one who is waiting for the ball. Come on, we will not start now to list Vlahovic’s qualities. He makes and will make a difference. ”

To what extent?

“Relevant. He was the player that Juve was missing. I say more: with Morata moving from right to left and opening spaces, it will be difficult for the opponents to oppose. It seems to me that the team then found an identity: he knows how to suffer, everyone returns when they lose the ball, something that did not happen in the first part of the season ».

The offensive effectiveness was essentially lacking.

“A point of reference was missing. So far the man most present in the penalty area was a mezzala named McKennie ».

The advice, therefore, is not to give up on Morata.

“For me they make a nice couple.”

More than Vlahovic-Dybala?

«Dybala has higher quality, no doubt. Probably Vlahovic would be even better at throwing than Morata. But we must always hope that he is well. His weak point is there ».

It sounds strange that a club first invokes the Super League otherwise it is the ruin and then pulls out seventy million to catch the player who breaks the balance.

“It’s not that strange. Juve must go to the Champions League. The sacrifice they made now serves to qualify. Once in the Champions League, they reasoned, things work out ».

Thanks to Vlahovic, can Juventus also get back in the running for the Scudetto?

«No, the gap is too great and Inter are too strong. In my opinion the only team still able to compete for the title is Napoli. If he keeps the tension high and continues to keep pace without throwing away other points ».







Returning to Inter and Juventus, the Champions League knockout stages also arrive for them.

«Juventus have made a good step forward. It has also settled on the level of mentality. The game is set up and Vlahovic is the good shot we talked about. Inter at the moment doesn’t look very bright. I would wait. The Champions is a very important test ».